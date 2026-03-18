Dhurandhar 2 review: Ram Gopal Varma lauds the Aditya Dhar directorial on social media, compares it to Sholay
Ahead of its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already created a storm, with Ram Gopal Varma’s bold first reaction setting expectations sky-high
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit theatres tomorrow, but early previews have already begun, and the first reactions are pouring in. Among the earliest voices is Ram Gopal Varma, who took to social media to share his thoughts after watching the film a day before its release.
Ram Gopal Varma’s bold first review
Known for his unfiltered opinions, Ram Gopal Varma did not hold back while praising the film. Sharing his reaction, he described the sequel as a game-changer for cinema.
"After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS.
This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA. The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name, and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW," he said.
Buzz builds ahead of release
Soon after his post, social media was flooded with reactions from fans. Many users echoed the excitement, with one writing, “If Dhurandhar 2 truly delivers on narrative scale, visual language, and psychological immersion, we might be looking at a paradigm shift in mainstream cinematic storytelling. This level of hype demands a redefinition of audience experience itself.” Another wrote, “That’s a bold and electrifying take—and if #Dhurandhar2 truly delivers even a fraction of what you’re describing, we might be looking at a rare cinematic moment that reshapes audience expectations and industry ambition alike. The idea of a film redefining scale, emotion, and storytelling grammar is exciting, but history shows that true legends earn their place over time, through both impact and endurance. If #Dhurandhar2 sparks that level of conversation and influence, it’s definitely something every cinephile will want to experience firsthand—first day, first show energy indeed.”
About the sequel
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is set for a theatrical release on March 19 across Hindi and multiple South Indian languages, with paid previews scheduled a day earlier on March 18. The sequel brings back its ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt. Speaking at a promotional event on Tuesday, Ranveer noted that the scale of buzz surrounding the film’s second instalment is unlike anything they have witnessed before, highlighting the heightened anticipation ahead of its release.
The first Dhurandhar had set the box office on fire in 2025, with audiences praising the performances and scale. With expectations already sky-high, all eyes are now on whether the sequel can live up to the hype when it releases in theatres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More