Dhurandhar 2 review: Ram Gopal Varma lauds the Aditya Dhar directorial on social media, compares it to Sholay

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit theatres tomorrow, but early previews have already begun, and the first reactions are pouring in. Among the earliest voices is Ram Gopal Varma, who took to social media to share his thoughts after watching the film a day before its release.

Ram Gopal Varma’s bold first review Known for his unfiltered opinions, Ram Gopal Varma did not hold back while praising the film. Sharing his reaction, he described the sequel as a game-changer for cinema.

"After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS.

This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA. The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name, and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW," he said.