After Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna to play villain in Kangana Ranaut and Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2? Netizens are divided

After the release of Dhurandhar , Akshaye Khanna not only became an overnight sensation but also one of the most talked about actors in the country, thanks to his ‘kasainuma’ performance. Netizens couldn’t get enough of his throwback videos, and everybody wanted to know what Akshaye’s next film will be. As reported earlier, the actor is set to return as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar: The Revenge in flashback scenes and will next be seen as Asuraguru Shukracharya in Mahakali . He also has Ikka in his line-up. Well, latest buzz suggests that Akshaye might also be in talks for Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2 , which reportedly stars Kangana Ranaut.

A report shared by Mid-Day revealed that Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are the top contenders for the antagonist’s role in Tumbbad 2 . A source close to the development was quoted saying, “A powerful antagonist is central to the narrative of Tumbbad 2. The team is keen on elevating the sequel with a layered and formidable negative lead. Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are two names currently being discussed. Their ability to portray morally complex, unpredictable characters makes them compelling choices for the world of Tumbbad.” The source further stated that makers aim to introduce an antagonist who is deeply layered and can stand toe-to-toe with Sohum Shah’s character.

Seeing Akshaye Khanna’s name make headlines for Tumbbad 2, netizens were left divided. Some celebrated the news. For instance, a fan claimed, “He'll nail it,” whereas another wrote, “Holy shittt please let this be true 😭😭😭.” A comment read, “Interesting development! Also, Tumbadd 2 has got a big budget so this could definitely materialize in reality,” whereas another netizen stated, “Tumbbad 2 tagline: Lalach karne wale ki maut, badi kasainuma hoti hai💀.” However, some are skeptical about the report. One such social media user shared, “No way Sohum can afford Akshay Khanna if the rumours of his new exorbitant fees is true,” whereas another comment read, “Hell nahh Bohot fees hongi akshay khanna ki ab ! They should rather spend this amount on other things like cinematography , production etc Hype toh already tumbbad 2 ke pass , and I don't think ki Akshay khanna ke pass crowd pull karne ki enough power hai. I could be wrong , what do you guyz think?”

Who would you choose as the right fit for this project?