Did Kim Kardashian and F1 star Lewis Hamilton just make their relationship official? Here's what we know

If there’s one thing that came out from the Super Bowl, it’s that Kim Kardashian and F1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton kind of hard-launched their relationship. The two, who have known each other for more than a decade, were spotted laughing and chatting throughout the game, sending fans into full speculation mode.

Kim and Lewis' paths have crossed several times over the years, from the 2014 GQ Men of the Year event to the 2021 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, and again at Pharrell Williams’s Louis Vuitton debut show in 2023. But things reportedly took a romantic turn only this year.

It all began when footage surfaced of Kardashian and Hamilton entering a Paris hotel together, which a source later confirmed to People was “a romantic meetup.” That moment set the internet ablaze, and since then, more sightings and insider comments have only kept the rumour mill spinning.

Apparently, the Skims founder and the seven-time world champion have known each other since the early 2010s but only sparked dating rumours in early 2026, when they were seen on a whirlwind European trip together.

After ringing in the New Year at Kate Hudson’s star-studded Aspen soirée, the duo was seen enjoying a cosy weekend getaway at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds. Kim, ever the style icon, arrived with pink designer luggage in tow. According to The Sun, the pair had “exclusive access to the hotel’s spa facilities and pool,” booked a couple’s massage, and dined privately — a setup that, as one source put it, “appeared to be very romantic.”

A few days later, they were spotted entering a Paris hotel during Fashion Week and later stepping out for a date night in the French capital — with Kim turning heads in a sheer black catsuit.

As for now, neither Kim nor Lewis has confirmed the relationship, but their recent appearances suggest this might be more than just friendly fun. And whether it’s just good chemistry or the start of something more, one thing’s for sure — Kim and Lewis are keeping fans (and paparazzi) on their toes.