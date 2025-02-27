Did Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf have a fallout amidst her wedding to Vrishank Khanal? Here's the truth

Seeing pictures and moments from Prajakta Koli's wedding trickle in has been a rather wholesome affair. The YouTuber, internet personality and now budding actor, tied the knot with her partner of 13 years, Vrishank Khanal. For many, seeing the 31-year old Prajakta move on to the next chapter of her life, felt like a very full circle moment, given how she has literally grown into herself in the public eye. Did Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf have a fallout before her wedding to Vrishank Khanal?(Photos: Instagram/mostlysane)

That being said, something that is gaining as much attention as the wedding itself, is a certain somebody's absence from it. We're obviously talking about Rohit Saraf.

Prajakta and Rohit, who essayed the roles of Dimple and Rishi across all three seasons of Netflix's Mismatched, not only became roaring fan favourites but also struck up, what seemed to be a very warm and fun friendship. So not catching a glimpse of Rohit in any of the wedding photo dumps, understandably left fans perplexed. Things really seem to have escalated on the speculation front, when the main wedding announcement post (as well as the ones made by Prajakta in the run up to it), failed to garner, even so much as a like from Rohit. Given the context, fans were quick to jump to speculations of a 'fallout' between the two.

Comments expressing the sentiment read: "I haven't seen @rohitsaraf in any of the pictures", "Am I the only one who's wondering where is Rohit!!!! @rohitsaraf 😭", "So happy for themmm💌😭 but where did he @ rohitsaraf disappeared? 😭", "Rohit’s comment is missing guys😭😔", "@rohitsaraf are you playing channa mere aa inside your house", "This is okay but what about Rohittt !!!? 😭❤️", and "Where are you????@rohitsaraf , no wish, no like, no comment????".

Looks like the internet chatter has been strong enough to get to Rohit after all. Earlier today, the Mismatched alum took to his Instagram handle to share Prajakta and Vrishank's post, with a simple, straightforward caption, reading, "Congratulations @mostlysane @vrishankkhanal You both make the most beautiful couple". While there's of course nothing 'wrong' with the wish, given how close Prajakta and Rohit are (or were?), fans were evidently expecting a whole lot more emotion from the latter.

Rohit Saraf finally reacts to Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli's wedding(Photo: Instagram/rohitsaraf)

What do you think is the matter here?