Diljit Dosanjh joins the cast of Border 2, fans say ‘jaha Diljit ho waha movie hit na ho impossible’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has officially joined the cast of Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. On Friday, Diljit shared a video on social media, featuring his voiceover discussing the importance of protecting the nation. In his caption, he wrote, “Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum (The first bullet will be fired by the enemy, and the last by us)! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and follow in the footsteps of our soldiers! #Border2.” Diljit Dosanjh joins the cast of Border 2

The rest of the confirmed cast included Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, meanwhile, JP Dutta, who directed Border (1997), will serve as a producer on the sequel alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will be producing the new movie under the T-Series banner.

The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in October. The movie is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026. Border, originally released in 1997, was set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, featuring Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.

What fans have to say

The artist's large fanbase has glowing expectations. “Now this gonna be wild😍🔥," said one supporter echoing the majority of sentiments. “Diljit is a GREAT addition to this film. Blockbuster already.” said another. One fan's optimism knew no bounds as they said: “😍I am very excited 😍Yeh movie bhi superhit hone wali ha jaha Diljit ho waha movie hit na ho impossible ❤️proud of you my Diljit ❤️.” One more fan went all out saying, “People are expecting the worst but this one can surprise. The director is very capable and Varun and Diljit would not have come on board if this was a G2 type cringefest. We haven't had a good war movie since Border, so keeping my fingers firmly crossed with excitement.”

In addition to this, Diljit has also announced the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour. He will perform across 10 cities starting in Delhi on October 26, marking the highly anticipated return of the global music icon to India for a series of electrifying concerts.