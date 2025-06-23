Diljit Dosanjh trolled after netizens see Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 trailer: ‘This guy should exit Border 2’

Since the last few months, India and Pakistan have had near-constant tensions. It all started with the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Two weeks later, India responded with Operation Sindoor — targeted strikes on nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Several Indian celebrities lauded the country for the same, while Pakistani artists such as Hania Aamir condemned the attack, calling it cowardly. So when netizens saw her in the trailer of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, they had a lot to say in the comment section even though the film is not releasing in India due to the Indian film industry's ban on Pak actors. Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3 trailer

Much before the war-like situation began between India and Pakistan, rumours were rife about Hania Aamir joining Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in Sardaar Ji 3. However, amid the rising tensions, reports suggested that Hania was dropped from the project. Meanwhile, Diljit’s silence on these reports as well as Operation Sindoor was widely discussed online. Well, now that the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 is out, we all can see that Hania is a prominent part of this film. Netizens are very disappointed in Diljit and are now demanding his ouster from the upcoming Indian film Border 2, a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 film Border. The project also stars Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol and Ahan Shetty.

Demanding Diljit’s exit from Border 2, one netizen stated, “This guy should also exit from Border 2 as it will be an INDIAN MOVIE,” whereas another post read, “100% agree. If only there were a petition we could sign to block his Border 2 from releasing in India. If anyone from Diljit's team ends up seeing this: "SHAME ON YOU! Expletives aren't enough for people like you." I say this with the utmost anger as someone who lost a close family member due to this horrid Pak-sponsored Pahalgam attack. And as someone who felt disgusted seeing Hania's comments on India.” A Reddit user opined, “This idiot should be thrown out of the Border 2 film else that would be an insult,” whereas a comment read, “How on earth he is featuring in Border 2. If shamelessness is a face. So so disappointed.”

Trolling Diljit, a social media user stated, “I used to be his fan but this is unforgivable. And it gives a bad name to us, the Punjab he loves to gloat about,” whereas another comment read, “Disgusted by him. So all the allegations against him being a separatist is kinds true I feel. What a shameless person he is.” Another angry post read, “Proclaims his love for Punjab but should stand in support of the Punjabi people (and the rest of India). I am Punjabi, a fan and but I am disappointed, and it's very insensitive tbh. No wonder it's only releasing overseas,” while another netizen shared, “The most shameful thing is that Hania spoke in support of her country but Indian celebrities like Diljit, the Khans kept quiet. Not only did Diljit not speak up he also went on to release a film with Hania.”

Diljit’s horror comedy Sardaar Ji 3 is set to release overseas on June 27. The trailer is not available on YouTube but it has been shared by Diljit on Instagram.