Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan slammed by NRI netizens for their remarks on India’s Operation Sindoor

On April 22, a heinous terror attack led to the death of 26 innocent lives in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Most of the victims were tourists, who were asked their religion before being shot down. Today on May 7, Indian armed forces responded to the Pahalgam terror attack with targeted strikes on nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Termed Operation Sindoor, the strike has been lauded by Indians and global citizens. However, Pakistani actors including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan strongly opposed it, leading to severe backlash. Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan

NRI netizens troll Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan

Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan condemned Operation Sindoor on their social media handles, which is not visible to Indian netizens because India blocked accounts of Pakistani artists after the Pahalgam attack. However, screenshots of their posts have been shared on Twitter by NRIs now, who are brutally trolling Hania and Mahira for daring to call this operation ‘cowardly’. One such angry tweet read, “I'd like mahira khan to answer this since you broke your silence about our operation sindoor. where were you when those terrorists killed our people just because they weren't muslim. where were you when 26 of our were killed? allah tumhari nahi, hamari raksha kare tum jaiso se.”

Another NRI social media user tweeted, “Wow, Hania Aamir and her low IQ fan brigade really thought they could waltz into Bollywood while their country harbors terrorists? 😂🔥 Operation Sindoor just gave them a reality check—India isn’t your playground, darling! Look at the audacity of these people, praying to their god as if divinity will swoop in to save the wrongdoers—newsflash, karma doesn’t care about your duas when you’re on the wrong side of humanity! Jai Hind! Let’s see how many Pakistani celebs dare to dream of Indian screens now—stay in your lane, or get ready for more sindoor on your terror camps! #IndiaPakistanWar #BharatStandsTall #IndiaPakistanTensions,” while an angry netizen shared, “Hania Aamir is calling the Indian Army coward. Iske baad bhi if someone is simping over her while living in india then I don't know what to say. And some were also asking government that ki " actors ko ban krne se terrorist mil jayenge kya" 🤡 Glad that government banned these people.”

Apart from Hania and Mahira, other Pakistani actors who reportedly reacted to Operation Sindoor include Fawad Khan and Mawra Hocane.