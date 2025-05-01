‘What a revenge’: India blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan & other Pak artists’ on Instagram leaving netizens divided

On April 22 last week, 26 people were shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam after being asked their religion. A majority of the innocent victims were tourists, many on their honeymoon. Apart from Indian celebrities, many Pakistani actors condemned the terror attack on their official social media handle, calling it a ‘heinous act’. Some of these artists from Pakistan were brutally trolled online for the same, while Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback film Abir Gulaal simultaneously came under scrutiny. Well, last night, many social media accounts of Pakistani artists’ were disabled in India. Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan

Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan's blocked Instagram handles

Actors Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz and Ayeza Khan are some of the actors whose Instagram handle now says: ‘Account not available in India.’ This message further reads: ‘This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.’ This happened days after 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were banned in our country. According to reports, this restriction on Instagram profiles of Pakistani actors by the government is a part of a larger crackdown on Pakistani digital content in India after the attack in Pahalgam.

This decision by the government has left the internet divided. Some netizens are celebrating the action taken. For instance, one social media user claimed, “Bilkul sahi kiya in logo ka connection har jagah se cut kr dena chaiye ✅,” whereas another angry netizen shared, “Great steps by gov or who so ever is making these decisions... Outstanding... Let's just make pakistan realise what they are without India's link to it …” Another comment read, “Pakistan ka sub Kuch ban kardo permanently 👏.” However, some internet users are disappointed: a few are fans of Pakistani artists while others believe this action is not as impactful. One such comment read, “Yeto galat hai yaar 😢😢 itta pyaara padosi hai pak❤️🫶,” whereas another social media user wrote, “Sahi hai jin logo ne attack kiya aap unhe chord ke inpe dhyan dijiye👏👏.” Another comment read, “Bacho wali harkty 😂,” while a netizen wrote, “Wooww, What a revenge😂😂😂😂.”

For some reason, the accounts of Pakistani artists Farhan Saeed, Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam are still visible in India. Let’s wait and watch what happens next.