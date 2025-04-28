Pak actor Hania Aamir to be replaced in Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 after Pahalgam attack? Netizens are divided

Back in October last year, fans witnessed an unexpected collab when Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh welcomed Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on stage during his London concert. The crowds roared with delight as the Punjabi superstar sang his iconic track Lover for Hania, who was living her fangirl dream of sharing the stage with Diljit paaji. Well, earlier this month fans were over the moon with joy when rumours about Hania and Diljit working together surfaced on the internet. Many guessed that they were coming together for Sardaar Ji 3. However, latest buzz suggests that Hania might be replaced post the Pahalgam terror attack. Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir

On April 22, around 26 tourists were shot dead in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. This in turn soured India and Pakistan’s relations. As a result, Fawad Khan’s much-awaited film Abir Gulaal, which was going to mark his Bollywood comeback after 9 years, won’t be releasing in India. Well, rumours now suggest that Hania Aamir, who was all set to make her debut in India with Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Sardaar Ji 3, has reportedly been dropped from the film with makers looking for a replacement. The team had wrapped up the UK schedule last month, but viral reports now state that makers are considering removing Hania’s portions and reshooting them with another actor.

This rumour has taken the internet by storm. Some netizens believe this is the right decision. One such internet user claimed, “India me zyda fame mil gyi thi 😂,” whereas another wrote, “This is called jaise ko taisa ❤️🔥🇮🇳.” A comment read, “Apne desh ke log toh bhaaw dete hain nahi.... Saara naam hindustaan aake kamaya hai saare pakistani artists ne .. from actors to writers and musicians,” while another social media user wrote, “Ab pakistan walo ko india se kuch nhi milega na aata na Pani na movie 😂😂 kuch bhi nhi 🤣.” However, some fans were left disappointed. For instance, a comment read, “Jinhone kiya unka koi dharam nai phir bekasur logo ko kyu saza mil rahi,” whereas a netizen asked, “Yeh konsi jang hui 😂 jo hania amir k sath larhi ja rahi.” Another came out in Hania’s support and wrote, “It's just a movie and she is artist they should release movie as planned.”

We will need to wait for an official statement by the makers of Sardaar Ji 3. But what are your thoughts on this rumoured new development?