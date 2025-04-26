Akshay Kumar talks about Pahalgam attack to fans watching Kesari Chapter 2: ‘Terrorists ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge…’

When the teaser of Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari Chapter 2 was released, it sent goosebumps down our spine. This was the effect of just the audio, which gave us a rough sense of what happened at the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The visuals, as makers mentioned, were far too horrific to display. We also got a glimpse of Akshay’s character, advocate C. Sankaran Nair, who left us with an overwhelmingly emotional yet empowered feeling in our stomach when he said two words to General Reginald Dyer for calling him a ‘slave’ to the British Empire: “F*** you.” Today, Akshay and his fans repeated the same impactful dialogue in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. R Madhavan and Akshay Kumar at a screening of Kesari Chapter 2

Today, Akshay Kumar and his co-star R Madhavan arrived at a cinema hall in Mumbai to surprise fans who were watching their film Kesari Chapter 2. Post the screening, Akshay spoke to the audience. He stated, “Main aap logo ko batana chahta hun ki iss film ko jab hum picturise kar rahe the, film bana rahe the, toh har ek scene ke andar, me and the director and we all were realising ki uss wakt Jallianwala Bagh ke baad kitna gussa raha hoga har ek ke mann mein. Har ek ke dil mein kitna gussa raha hoga. Mujhe lagta hai, unfortunately, aaj bhi humaare sab ke dil mein woh gussa fir se jaaga hai and hum… aap log sab acchhi tarah se jaante hain main kiski baat kar raha hun. Aaj bhi hum unn terroriston ko, unn logo ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge, jo maine iss film mein kahi hai. Kya?”

When he turned the mic to the audience, the theatre echoed with the same dialogue that Akshay said in the film to General Dyer, as fans screamed: “F*** you.” Today, most of the citizens of our country would agree with Akshay, and say these words to the terrorists who shot 26 innocent people, mostly tourists, in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. The only question asked before shooting the victims dead was their religion.

Also starring Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 follows the aftermath of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which left the country with a legacy of pain and resentment.