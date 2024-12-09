Dino Morea on returning to Hindi films after 15 years with Housefull 5: I was being offered some terrible films

As Dino Morea turns 49 today, the actor hopes that with age, he has grown wiser. “As you grow older, you far more evolved, you understand relationships better, you understand life better and people better. You want to give yourself more time and you want to enjoy time as much as possible and maximise it as much as possible,” he says. Dino Morea celebrates 49th birthday today

The actor adds that being single at this stage has evolved his mindset on relationships too: “Your understanding that time is so valuable becomes so much more as you get a little older because then you realise ki faltu mein time waste nahi karna hai. If you are meeting someone, that person has to have some impact in your life, or you have some impact in their life. I don't want to waste time. I'd rather give time to people who love me, who I love, who enjoy my company and whose company I enjoy, rather than wasting it.”

In the web show Mentalhood (2020), Dino Morea played a single dad. Ask him if he seeks to embrace that way of parenthood in real life too and he says, “Not a single dad, I want to find a partner at some point nearby. I'd love to have children as I love children. In a few days, I might change my mind, find a Wife, a partner and have kids, you never know. And when that happens, I’ll be announcing it.”

This year, the actor has a working birthday on the sets of Housefull 5 and he considers that a good omen. But interestingly, the film marks a featuring role for Dino in a Hindi film after 15 years. While he did web shows, South films and some cameos in Hindi films too in between, his last featuring role in a Bollywood film was in the 2010 release Pyaar Impossible.

Ask him about the reason behind this absence and he shares, “I was not getting good offers to do good films, that is the truth. There were really some terrible movies being offered, and I am not exaggerating. If I would have done those films, I would have dug my grave even deeper. So, I decided it would be better if I do something else to survive and maintain a standard. I had a gut feeling which that told me not to pick up those projects. The offers were coming, and I am not a fool to say I don't want to do films, neither was I taking a break, but consciously I had to sit at home and work on my skills because the offers were not great.”

Being vulnerable, Dino admits that there were times in this while where insecurities also kicked in: “There are a lot of insecurities that you go through. When I said no to the films, I also had this saying from our industry running through my mind ‘out of sight, out of mind’. People questioned my absence, and I would feel at days ‘should I just take up those subpar projects just to be seen?’ But if I had done those films and it wouldn’t have worked, people would have called me a flop actor. There were insecurities, there were a lot of trying times in my life at the time when I was just questioning myself what could I do next because films is all I know. That's why in between I started production also because I wanted to stay close to the industry.”

But now he is in a much better space in life, mentally and professionally. “I just want to have fun in every moment. I want to enjoy myself, wake up, hustle hard, and figure out my purpose in life. Ultimately, I am happy and that's the most important thing,” he ends.