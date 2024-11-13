Soundarya Sharma opens up on starring in Housefull 5, reveals she missed 'Oscar-bound film' due to Bigg Boss | Exclusive

Soundarya Sharma has had a relatively short stint in the entertainment world but the actor has a diverse array of work already. From her film debut in Ranchi Diaries to her appearance on Bigg Boss 16, she has come a long way to starring in Housefull 5. In a candid chat with HT, the actor opens up on bagging this new film and her acting journey. Soundarya Sharma is returning to the big screen with Housefull 5 next year

Soundarya Sharma on Bigg Boss 16

You mention that it's been a few years since her Bigg Boss appearance, and Soundarya is quick to respond: "When the Big Boss name comes, I hate it because I have done other things too. We may not be born with the golden spoon that opportunity, but then we are hustling and creating our own opportunities."

She admits to being selective about her work. Since her debut in 2017, she has only had five acting roles. "You have to be selective to do quality work, and then people give you gyan. They don't give you work; they give you gyan," says Soundarya with a laugh.

Soundarya Sharma on Housefull 5

But it has not been due to being selective that we have seen her less on screen, the actor reveals. Once, Bigg Boss stole an opportunity from her. "In a very big film, which has recently gone for the Oscars, I was one of the initial shortlisted actors. But I missed the opportunity because I stayed longer in the Bigg Boss house. I had thought I would be out in four weeks but ended up staying much longer," shares Soundarya.

She has already shot for a large portion of her role in Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and Kriti Kharbanda. Talking about the experience, Soundarya says, "It was so much fun and amazing. It was a laughter ride to be around everybody. The cast itself is so good and humongous. Everybody so happy around the script is so good that, let me tell you, it's not like one of those we've seen so far."

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is currently filming and will be released on June 5, 2025.