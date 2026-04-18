Divya Dutta on working with the new age actors: Today’s generation is lot more confident

For actor Divya Dutta, the craft of acting is an internal transformation. “You intertwine with the roles you play,” she says, reflecting on a career that has spanned three decades. “I try to make each character different from the other, be it tonality or how I space it in my head. That is my conscious effort always.”

Divya Dutta (Arpan Charles Anthony)

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Pointing to her recent work in OTT series Chiraiya, she adds, “It was something I haven’t played earlier and it was in every way very different, and so it made me more happy at the end of the day.”

Having navigated the industry since the mid-90s, Divya finds herself in a position bridging the gap between seasoned veterans and the spirited “new age” talent.

“I feel I am getting the best of both the worlds,” she shares during her Lucknow visit. “I got to reunite with veteran like Tinu ji (Anand). I had worked with him when I had just come into the industry. As a beginner, you look up to such people. I have a personal connection with him. And, Sanjay Mishra is not just a great actor but also a great cook!”

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{{^usCountry}} The shift in energy when working with the younger crop of actors is palpable to her. “With younger artistes today, it is very different. The exuberance maybe the same, but today’s generation is a lot more confident and openly speaks their mind—hum toh haanji mein hi reh jaate thhe.”For her, the city in particular holds a sentimental grip. Recalling the shoot of her film Monica (2011), she notes that the city offered her more than just a backdrop. “I actually made many friends, and yaha ke joh ek culture hai ke ghar zaroor bulate hain dawat pe, that is not common elsewhere. Those friendships are maintained till today. Not just with me, but with my mother who was there with me at that time. The charm of the city and its people just own you, and you surrender to the love and affection unconditionally coming your way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift in energy when working with the younger crop of actors is palpable to her. “With younger artistes today, it is very different. The exuberance maybe the same, but today’s generation is a lot more confident and openly speaks their mind—hum toh haanji mein hi reh jaate thhe.”For her, the city in particular holds a sentimental grip. Recalling the shoot of her film Monica (2011), she notes that the city offered her more than just a backdrop. “I actually made many friends, and yaha ke joh ek culture hai ke ghar zaroor bulate hain dawat pe, that is not common elsewhere. Those friendships are maintained till today. Not just with me, but with my mother who was there with me at that time. The charm of the city and its people just own you, and you surrender to the love and affection unconditionally coming your way.” {{/usCountry}}

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That hospitality remains unchanged, she continues. “Every time I land here, I start getting calls: ‘Tujhe kuch bhi chahiye bata dea, turant aa jayega’. Where people don’t have time for family, here people are just standing and waiting for friends—kamaal hi hain!”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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