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Divya Dutta on working with the new age actors: Today’s generation is lot more confident

For Divya Dutta, acting involves deep internal transformation. With a career spanning three decades, she enjoys connecting with both veteran and new-age actors

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 02:37 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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For actor Divya Dutta, the craft of acting is an internal transformation. “You intertwine with the roles you play,” she says, reflecting on a career that has spanned three decades. “I try to make each character different from the other, be it tonality or how I space it in my head. That is my conscious effort always.”

Divya Dutta (Arpan Charles Anthony)

Pointing to her recent work in OTT series Chiraiya, she adds, “It was something I haven’t played earlier and it was in every way very different, and so it made me more happy at the end of the day.”

Having navigated the industry since the mid-90s, Divya finds herself in a position bridging the gap between seasoned veterans and the spirited “new age” talent.

“I feel I am getting the best of both the worlds,” she shares during her Lucknow visit. “I got to reunite with veteran like Tinu ji (Anand). I had worked with him when I had just come into the industry. As a beginner, you look up to such people. I have a personal connection with him. And, Sanjay Mishra is not just a great actor but also a great cook!”

That hospitality remains unchanged, she continues. “Every time I land here, I start getting calls: ‘Tujhe kuch bhi chahiye bata dea, turant aa jayega’. Where people don’t have time for family, here people are just standing and waiting for friends—kamaal hi hain!”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Divya Dutta on working with the new age actors: Today’s generation is lot more confident
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Divya Dutta on working with the new age actors: Today’s generation is lot more confident
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