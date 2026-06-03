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Don 3 Controversy: FWICE withdraws Non-Cooperation action against Ranveer Singh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees withdraws its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after industry's reactions to the move

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 02:52 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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The standoff between actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 team and actor Ranveer Singh appears to be easing after weeks of industry-wide debate. In a significant development, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against the actor, a decision that comes amid legal exchanges, public statements from industry members, and mounting pressure from various film bodies.

Ranveer Singh(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, FWICE President BN Tiwari confirmed that the federation had decided to revoke its earlier directive following appeals from CINTAA and IMPAA.

In the press conference the FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed that the organisation had received a legal notice from Ranveer Singh seeking the withdrawal of the directive. “The notice reached us yesterday and requested that the non-cooperation order be revoked,” said Ashoke Pandit.

Extending an olive branch to the actor, Ashoke stated FWICE was keen to resolve the matter through dialogue. “We would like Ranveer to meet us and discuss the issue. We acknowledge and respect his contribution to the industry. FWICE does not possess the authority to impose a ban on any artist, and we hope for a constructive response from him,” he stated.

Where did it all began?

Addressing the petition, Pandit said FWICE’s legal team would submit an appropriate response before the court.

Producers Guild of India issues statement

Interestingly, the withdrawal of the directive came shortly after the Producers Guild of India expressed concern over a growing trend of actors, filmmakers and technicians backing out of projects after making professional commitments. Without naming individuals, the guild referred to challenges faced by production houses such as Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios due to last-minute exits, widely seen as references to Ranveer Singh’s departure from Don 3 and Akshaye Khanna stepping away from Drishyam 3.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Don 3 Controversy: FWICE withdraws Non-Cooperation action against Ranveer Singh
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Don 3 Controversy: FWICE withdraws Non-Cooperation action against Ranveer Singh
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