Don 3 Controversy: FWICE withdraws Non-Cooperation action against Ranveer Singh

The standoff between actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 team and actor Ranveer Singh appears to be easing after weeks of industry-wide debate. In a significant development, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against the actor, a decision that comes amid legal exchanges, public statements from industry members, and mounting pressure from various film bodies.

Ranveer Singh(Photo: Yogen Shah)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, FWICE President BN Tiwari confirmed that the federation had decided to revoke its earlier directive following appeals from CINTAA and IMPAA.

In the press conference the FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed that the organisation had received a legal notice from Ranveer Singh seeking the withdrawal of the directive. “The notice reached us yesterday and requested that the non-cooperation order be revoked,” said Ashoke Pandit.

Extending an olive branch to the actor, Ashoke stated FWICE was keen to resolve the matter through dialogue. “We would like Ranveer to meet us and discuss the issue. We acknowledge and respect his contribution to the industry. FWICE does not possess the authority to impose a ban on any artist, and we hope for a constructive response from him,” he stated.

Where did it all began?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The dispute traces back to Ranveer’s decision to opt out of Don 3, the Farhan Akhtar directorial that he was set to headline. Following his exit, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor on May 25, triggering a wider conversation within the film fraternity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute traces back to Ranveer’s decision to opt out of Don 3, the Farhan Akhtar directorial that he was set to headline. Following his exit, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor on May 25, triggering a wider conversation within the film fraternity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Several prominent names, including Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Nikhil Dwivedi and Sanjay Gupta, have since shared their views on the controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several prominent names, including Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Nikhil Dwivedi and Sanjay Gupta, have since shared their views on the controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The matter also took a legal turn when veteran producer TP Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), moved the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi against FWICE and IMPPA. In his petition, Aggarwal argued that no association or trade body can legally prevent an individual from working or instruct others to boycott them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter also took a legal turn when veteran producer TP Aggarwal, former president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), moved the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi against FWICE and IMPPA. In his petition, Aggarwal argued that no association or trade body can legally prevent an individual from working or instruct others to boycott them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing the petition, Pandit said FWICE’s legal team would submit an appropriate response before the court.

Producers Guild of India issues statement

Interestingly, the withdrawal of the directive came shortly after the Producers Guild of India expressed concern over a growing trend of actors, filmmakers and technicians backing out of projects after making professional commitments. Without naming individuals, the guild referred to challenges faced by production houses such as Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios due to last-minute exits, widely seen as references to Ranveer Singh’s departure from Don 3 and Akshaye Khanna stepping away from Drishyam 3.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON