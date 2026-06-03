Amid Don 3 row between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, Producers Guild raises concern over last-minute walkouts

As the Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar continues to dominate headlines, the Producers Guild of India has broken its silence with an official statement. Without naming the film or Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, the Guild raised concerns over a growing trend of eleventh-hour walkouts by actors, directors and technicians, while urging all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and mutual understanding. Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are embroiled in a dispute over the film Don 3.

The statement was issued after the guild received formal complaints from Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios about walkouts just days before principal photography began.

Producers Guild of India issues a statement On Wednesday, the Producers Guild of India released a statement on social media addressing the ongoing Don 3 controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar. The statement came after reports emerged that Ranveer had sent a legal notice to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), following the organisation's non-cooperation directive against the actor issued last week.

“There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians, reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour. We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited regarding these issues coming up just days before the commencement of principal photography,” read the statement.

Interestingly, the statement refrains from mentioning the project or Ranveer Singh directly.

The note further stated, “No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect on which the film industry is built.”