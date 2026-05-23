Drishyam 3: Why the magic trick no longer surprises in this third installment featuring Mohanlal

And that’s precisely why Drishyam 3 feels forced. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film finds Georgekutty ( Mohanlal ) settled in life. His maiden production, titled Drishyam, is doing well, and he is now searching for a suitable groom for his eldest daughter. But the past refuses to loosen it's grip on the family. What Georgekutty chooses to do this time forms the crux of the story.

Everything isn't as it seems in the world of Drishyam . The first two films, both the Malayalam original and Hindi remake lived up to it. But by now, the audience has caught on. Once you can see how the magic trick works, the third time simply isn't the charm.

The problem is that the first half contributes very little to the film’s larger vision, spending far too much time in familiar territory before finally finding purpose.

Jeethu tries to dramatically raise the stakes the moment intermission arrives. But by now, the audience has already anticipated some unexpected, unseen character arriving as a twist. The original Drishyam had genuinely been mind-blowing with it's stunning finale, and the tension was palpable throughout the film.

And this time, the threads aren’t even fully connected to what transpired in the earlier two films. The struggle to find fresh ground, and justify why a third chapter exists at all, is painfully visible. There are fleeting moments where Drishyam 3 does spark intrigue, especially through it's meta nature. I mean, Mohanlal’s Georgekutty produces a film titled Drishyam and casually remarks that remake offers in multiple languages will soon follow, mirroring exactly how the franchise unfolded in real life! The makers push the self-awareness a step further by even casting an actor who bears an uncanny resemblance to Ajay Devgn.

The climax does attempt to surprise you, and Mohanlal is still as effective. But the film doesn't quite have the same impact like the last two outings. The runtime, at 2 hours and 37 minutes isn't exactly crisp.

Overall, Drishyam 3 feels less like a gripping continuation and more like a franchise trying to outsmart it's own legacy. The earlier films worked because they constantly stayed one step ahead of the audience. Here, that element of surprise is largely missing. Some mysteries are best left unsolved, and perhaps Drishyam had already said everything it needed to in two parts.