Eddie Murphy to play Inspector Jacques Clouseau in the next Pink Panther: ‘He’s black for sure'

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy is officially stepping into one of cinema’s most beloved comedic roles. The legendary actor and comedian has confirmed that he’ll be playing Inspector Jacques Clouseau in the upcoming Pink Panther movie. Eddie Murphy will play Inspector Jacques Clouseau

The 64-year-old made the announcement during a recent interview with Al Roker on Today, revealing that the role is one of several high-profile projects on his packed slate. “I’m getting ready to do a George Clinton, Parliament-Funkadelic. I’m getting ready to do George Clinton,” he said, referencing the long-discussed biopic on the funk icon. “(I’ve) already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be — I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther’,” he confirmed.

After the journalist appeared stunned by the news, confirming, “You’re the new Inspector Clouseau?” Murphy responded, “Yeah, I’m the new Clouseau.”

The character of Inspector Clouseau, a clumsy but well-meaning French detective, first appeared in Blake Edwards’ 1963 classic The Pink Panther, played by Peter Sellers. Peter’s portrayal became iconic, spawning a series of sequels that further cemented Inspector Clouseau as a fixture of slapstick comedy. The role was later played by actors like Alan Arkin, Roger Moore, and most recently, Steve Martin in the 2006 reboot and its 2009 sequel.

Eddie also offered a cheeky hint at how his version might differ from previous interpretations. When asked if Jacque Clouseau would still be French, he laughed and said, “Maybe. Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.”

In addition to his comedic legacy, Eddie has expressed interest in remaking other classic films, including the 1963 ensemble comedy It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. As he continues to evolve his career, Eddie also acknowledged how age has changed his on-screen persona. “Usually I’m the young maverick guy. And now I’m the old voice of reason,” he said, adding with a grin, “If you whip somebody’s ass when you’re our age, you kind of whip your own ass, too.”