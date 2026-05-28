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Eid ul-Adha 2026- Namaz, mehendi and shukr: Inside Aamna Sharif's celebrations at her Mumbai home

Aamna Sharif cherishes Eid, celebrating with dishes like sheer khurma and biryani

Updated on: May 28, 2026 12:29 am IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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For actor Aamna Sharif, Eid is a celebration close to her heart, rooted in cherished memories and family traditions. As HT City joins the festivities at her Mumbai home, she shares how she continues to embrace the occasion in her own special way.

Aamna Sharif

Having prepared homemade sheer khurma and sevai, alongside an elaborate spread of biryani, phirni and Bengali delicacies, the actor shares, “I make sheer khurma and sevai really well. I’ve loved preparing them since I was a child, and even this year, I’ve made these dishes myself.”

Aamna celebrating Eid/ Satish Bate

Biryani

A word that describes your vibe this Eid?

Shukr or mubarak

Eidi: cash or gifts?

Cash!

Most memorable Eid from childhood?

The one when my parents and our entire family from Bahrain were here. I had recreated the same outfit Madhuri Dixit wore in the song Joote De Do Paise Le Lo

from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

The one ritual you can’t skip on Eid?

Starting the day with namaz

Mehendi or decking up in trendy accessories?

Mehendi

One food item you overeat every Eid?

Biryani and khichda

 
aamna sharif eid celebration eid
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Eid ul-Adha 2026- Namaz, mehendi and shukr: Inside Aamna Sharif's celebrations at her Mumbai home
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Eid ul-Adha 2026- Namaz, mehendi and shukr: Inside Aamna Sharif's celebrations at her Mumbai home
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