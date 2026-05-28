Eid ul-Adha 2026- Namaz, mehendi and shukr: Inside Aamna Sharif's celebrations at her Mumbai home

For actor Aamna Sharif, Eid is a celebration close to her heart, rooted in cherished memories and family traditions. As HT City joins the festivities at her Mumbai home, she shares how she continues to embrace the occasion in her own special way.

Aamna Sharif

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Having prepared homemade sheer khurma and sevai, alongside an elaborate spread of biryani, phirni and Bengali delicacies, the actor shares, “I make sheer khurma and sevai really well. I’ve loved preparing them since I was a child, and even this year, I’ve made these dishes myself.”

Aamna celebrating Eid/ Satish Bate

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{{^usCountry}} Aamna, who featured in the series Damaged 3, also reveals how she loves playing host every Eid and indulging her friends and family. “Hosting friends and family is a ritual I look forward to during Eid. There’s so much love and warmth around the celebrations. I have beautiful childhood memories of the same,” she says, adding, “I have cousins all over the world, especially in Bahrain. Eid also gives me a chance to see my brother and bhabhi after a long time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamna, who featured in the series Damaged 3, also reveals how she loves playing host every Eid and indulging her friends and family. “Hosting friends and family is a ritual I look forward to during Eid. There’s so much love and warmth around the celebrations. I have beautiful childhood memories of the same,” she says, adding, “I have cousins all over the world, especially in Bahrain. Eid also gives me a chance to see my brother and bhabhi after a long time.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Coming from a multicultural family, she reflects on how things have evolved after her marriage to filmmaker Amit Kapoor. “Now we have two families coming together for the celebrations. We wake at 6am, begin with a prayer and get ready. I also cook, which is special because I rarely enter the kitchen, but Eid is always an exception,” she concludes.Sheer khurma or biryani? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coming from a multicultural family, she reflects on how things have evolved after her marriage to filmmaker Amit Kapoor. “Now we have two families coming together for the celebrations. We wake at 6am, begin with a prayer and get ready. I also cook, which is special because I rarely enter the kitchen, but Eid is always an exception,” she concludes.Sheer khurma or biryani? {{/usCountry}}

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Biryani

A word that describes your vibe this Eid?

Shukr or mubarak

Eidi: cash or gifts?

Cash!

Most memorable Eid from childhood?

The one when my parents and our entire family from Bahrain were here. I had recreated the same outfit Madhuri Dixit wore in the song Joote De Do Paise Le Lo

from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

The one ritual you can’t skip on Eid?

Starting the day with namaz

Mehendi or decking up in trendy accessories?

Mehendi

One food item you overeat every Eid?

Biryani and khichda

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