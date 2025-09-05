Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s special Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi: Sadhya meets sheer khurma

For actor-host Mini Mathur and her husband, director Kabir Khan, this year’s Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi will be multicultural. Mini says, “This year Onam and Eid may be on the same day, and we have a lot of Malayali friends. So, it’s going to be sadhya meets sheer khurma this year.” Kabir adds, “As a family, we celebrate all festivals. That’s what makes India special: the ability to celebrate all festivals equally.” Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s special Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

For the fitness-driven couple, festivals are the perfect excuse to feast before jumping back into their routine. “I can make pretty decent kebabs, sheer khurma, biryani, mirchi ka salan and keema. Since we are pretty fitness conscious, it’s one cheat meal and back to business.”

Recalling her first Eid as a new bride, Mini tells us, “I got married in Delhi. My parents were more hyped about my first Eid than my mum-in-law. In traditional Hindu households like mine, the first festivals after marriage are always a big deal. I recall wearing a rather fancy sharara and jewellery in the morning to which Kabir and my MIL said, ‘This is so over the top… please get comfortable’.”

What makes Eid even more special for Kabir are his films with actor Salman Khan. He says, “I have a lot of happy memories around Eid. Since childhood it’s been a day when friends and family meet and eat a fabulous meal.”