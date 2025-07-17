‘Kareena Kapoor was in tears’: Kabir Khan reveals how Bebo came onboard for Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan

10 years ago today, Salman Khan as the beloved Bajrangi Bhaijaan, an Indian citizen, crossed the border from under the wires without a passport to return Munni to her home in Pakistan. Salman delivered one of his most heartwarming performances till date whereas Harshaali Malhotra got a stunning debut as Munni. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a lasting impact despite having a short role as Rasika Pandey. Her chemistry with Salman, her expressions and hard-hitting dialogue delivery touched hearts. But how was she onboarded for the Kabir Khan directorial? Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

In a recent interview with Indian Express, celebrating the ten year anniversary of his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, director Kabir Khan revealed how Kareena Kapoor Khan came to be a part of the Salman Khan-starrer. Kabir was quoted saying, “I always knew Rasika was a very small character, but she’s the voice of reason in the film. And from day one, I was sure I wanted Kareena for it. When I went to meet her, I told her upfront: it’s a small role, but you should listen to the entire narration before deciding. And by the time she heard the whole script, she was in tears. She said she absolutely wanted to be a part of it.”

Interestingly, screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad had approached Aamir Khan for the film first. But Aamir suggested Salman’s name. When the film reached Kabir, he knew from the beginning that Salman was the right choice for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This is because during the shoot of their film Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kabir noticed how much Bollywood’s Bhaijaan identified with what Bajrangi stood for.

So when are Kabir and Salman reuniting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Well, the director has confirmed that they are exploring plans for a sequel. But only when they find the right story, which excites them the way the first film did. We don't think fans mind waiting.