Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 in India: 100+ wishes, heartfelt Eid Mubarak messages in Urdu and Hindi to share with family

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025, also known as Mawlid an-Nabi, is expected to be celebrated on different dates in various countries in 2025. It is a significant Islamic festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Celebrated on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is a time to reflect on the Prophet’s teachings of peace, compassion, and unity. Also read | Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi 2025: Know about history, significance and celebration Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Eid wishes play a vital role in making the festival more meaningful and enjoyable for everyone involved. (Made using Canva)

In India, Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 is likely to be observed on September 5, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon. In UAE, Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 will be celebrated on September 5, 2025, and will be a public holiday.

Exchanging Eid wishes is a great way to celebrate and honour the cultural and religious significance of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi. It also expresses gratitude for Allah's blessings, acknowledging the festival's spiritual significance.

Ahead are 100-plus Eid wishes, images, GIFs, messages, and quotes that are perfect for sharing with family, friends and loved ones on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 via WhatsApp, Facebook, or other platforms to express joy.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 wishes for family

1. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the Prophet’s teachings guide you to peace and righteousness.

2. Wishing you a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi filled with love, joy, and harmony.

3. May the light of Prophet Muhammad’s wisdom illuminate your heart. Eid Mubarak!

4. On this sacred day, may Allah shower His blessings on you and your family. Happy Eid!

5. Celebrate the Prophet’s birth with prayers and kindness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

6. May this Eid-e-Milad bring peace, prosperity, and endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!

7. Wishing you joy and compassion on the Prophet’s birth anniversary. Eid Mubarak!

8. May the Prophet’s teachings inspire a life of kindness and humility. Happy Eid!

9. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May your heart overflow with gratitude and devotion.

10. May Allah’s mercy guide you to eternal happiness on this holy day. Eid Mubarak!

11. Let the spirit of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi fill your home with peace. Happy Eid!

12. Wishing you a day of reflection, prayer, and joy. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

13. May the Prophet’s wisdom shine in your life forever. Happy Eid-e-Milad!

14. Celebrate this sacred day with devotion and kindness. Eid Mubarak!

15. May Allah bless you with happiness and success on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!

16. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the Prophet’s compassion guide your life.

17. Wishing you peace and blessings on this holy occasion. Happy Eid!

18. May this Eid bring you closer to Allah and the Prophet’s teachings. Eid Mubarak!

19. Honor the Prophet’s legacy with charity and love. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

20. May your heart be filled with the light of faith. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid al-Nabi, is a significant Islamic festival. (Made using Canva)

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 wishes for friends

21. On this sacred day, may Allah grant you peace and prosperity. Happy Eid!

22. Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad filled with the Prophet’s blessings.

23. May the Prophet’s message of unity inspire us all. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

24. Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! May your life be blessed with peace and happiness.

25. Celebrate the Prophet’s birth with prayers and kindness. Eid Mubarak!

26. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah’s blessings be with you always.

27. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025.

28. May the Prophet’s teachings guide you to righteousness. Happy Eid!

29. On this holy day, may your heart be filled with love. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

30. Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid-e-Milad filled with devotion.

31. May this Eid bring spiritual growth and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

32. Celebrate the Prophet’s birth with joy and gratitude. Happy Eid-e-Milad!

33. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May your life be filled with divine blessings.

34. May the Prophet’s teachings lead you to a life of peace. Eid Mubarak!

35. Wishing you a day of love, reflection, and unity. Happy Eid-e-Milad!

36. May Allah’s grace shine upon you this Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Eid Mubarak!

37. Celebrate the Prophet’s legacy with acts of kindness. Happy Eid!

38. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak! May your heart be filled with the Prophet’s light.

39. Wishing you a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi full of joy and peace.

40. May the Prophet’s message of compassion guide us all. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Milad-un-Nabi will likely be celebrated on September 5, 2025, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. (Made using Canva)

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 wishes in Hindi

41. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein aapke jeevan ko roshan karein. Is pavitra din par, Allah aap par apni rehmat barsaye. Eid Mubarak!

42. Paigambar Hazrat Muhammad Sahab ke janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaayein! Eid-e-Milad ke is khaas mauke par, aapke jeevan mein sukh-shanti rahe. Allah ka naayab tohfa hai yeh parv, ibaadat ke saath ise manayein. Eid Mubarak!

43. Paigambar Sahab ki yaad se dil ka nageena roshan hai. Eid Milad Mubarak! Is pavitra din par, Allah se aapke liye khushiyan maangta hoon. Eid Mubarak!

44. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ka parv aapke liye shanti aur samriddhi laaye. Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein hamein sadaa sahi raasta dikhayein. Eid Mubarak!

45. Is khaas din par, aapke dil mein mohabbat aur bhaichara badhe. Eid Milad Mubarak! Eid-e-Milad ka yeh parv aapke jeevan mein nayi roshni laaye. Shubhkaamnaayein!

46. Allah aapko Paigambar Sahab ke dikhaye raaste par chalne ki taufeeq de. Eid Mubarak! Is pavitra avsar par, aapke ghar mein sukh aur shanti rahe. Eid Milad Mubarak!

47. Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein hamein hamesha roshan karein. Eid Mubarak! Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ke is mauke par, Allah aapki har dua qubool kare.

48. Yeh parv hamein pyar, daya aur ekta ka sandesh deta hai. Eid Milad Mubarak! Paigambar Sahab ki yaad mein yeh din aur bhi khaas hai. Eid Mubarak!

49. Allah ka aashirwad aapke saath hamesha rahe. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak! Is pavitra din par, aapke jeevan mein khushiyon ki baarish ho. Eid Mubarak!

50. Eid-e-Milad ka yeh parv aapke liye dher saari khushiyan laaye. Shubhkaamnaayein! Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein hamein insaniyat ka paath padhaati hain. Eid Mubarak!

51. Is khaas din par, aapke dil mein mohabbat aur shanti rahe. Eid Milad Mubarak! Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ka yeh parv aapke jeevan ko aalokit kare.

52. Allah aapko sukh, shanti aur samriddhi de. Eid Milad Mubarak! Paigambar Sahab ki yaad mein yeh din aur bhi khaas hai. Eid Mubarak!

53. Is pavitra avsar par, aapke liye duaayein aur shubhkaamnaayein. Eid Milad Mubarak! Eid-e-Milad ka yeh parv aapke dil ko sukoon de. Shubhkaamnaayein!

54. Paigambar Sahab ki sikhayein hamein hamesha prerit karein. Eid Mubarak! Is khaas din par, Allah aapki har manokaamna poori kare. Eid Milad Mubarak!

55. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi ke is pavitra avsar par, aapke liye dher saari khushiyan!

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 Urdu shayari

56. Milad-un-Nabi ka din aaya, khushi ka paigham laya, Dil se dil tak mohabbat bhejein, Eid Mubarak sab ko keh dein!

57. Noor-e-Muhammad se roshan hai jahan, Unki yaad mein hai yeh dil beimaan, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, dua hai yeh dil se dil tak jaye!

58. Muhammad ke noor se jagmag hai aalam, Unki sunnat pe chalna hai har Muslim ka kaam, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aap par rehmat-e-Khuda!

59. Aaya hai din Nabi ke jashn ka, Har dil mein bas gaya hai unka noor ka, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, ho khushiyan bharpoor!

60. Nabi ke ishq mein dooba hai yeh dil, Unki yaad mein hai har pal ka silsila, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aapka har pal roshan!

61. Muhammad ke noor se hai duniya roshan, Unki sunnat pe chalna hai har insaan, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, dua hai yeh dil se dil tak!

62. Milad ka yeh din hai bada mubarak, Nabi ke ishq mein dil hai beqarar-e-raq, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aap par Allah ki rehmat!

63. Nabi ka jashn manao dil se dil tak, Unki sunnat pe chalo, na ho koi shak, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, ho khushiyan har jagah!

64. Noor-e-Nabi se hai dil ka sukoon, Unki yaad mein hai har pal ka junoon, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aapka jeevan roshan!

65. Milad-un-Nabi ka paigham hai pyar, Har dil mein basi hai unki yaar, Eid Mubarak, ho aap par rehmat ka izhaar!

66. Nabi ke noor se hai jahan mein chamak, Unki sunnat pe chalna hai har ek ka maksad, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aapki zindagi roshan!

67. Aaya hai din Nabi ke jashn ka, Dil se dil tak hai unka noor ka, Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak, ho aapka har pal mubarak!

68. Muhammad ke ishq mein hai yeh jahan, Unki yaad mein hai har dil ka imaan, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aap par Allah ka karam!

69. Milad ka yeh din hai noor ka paigham, Nabi ke ishq mein hai har dil ka anjaam, Eid Mubarak, ho aapka jeevan sukoon ka!

70. Nabi ke noor se hai dil ka sukoon, Unki sunnat pe chalna hai har Muslim ka junoon, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aap par rehmat ka silsila!

71. Jashn-e-Milad hai, noor ka paigham hai, Muhammad ke ishq mein dil ka anjaam hai, Eid Mubarak, ho aapka har pal roshan!

72. Nabi ke jashn mein hai dil ka sukoon, Unki yaad mein hai har pal ka junoon, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aapki zindagi mubarak!

73. Milad-un-Nabi ka yeh din hai khas, Nabi ke ishq mein hai har dil ka ehsaas, Eid Mubarak, ho aap par Allah ka karam!

74. Noor-e-Muhammad se hai jahan roshan, Unki sunnat pe chalna hai har insaan, Eid-e-Milad Mubarak, ho aapka jeevan sukoon ka!

75. Milad-un-Nabi ka jashn manayein, Nabi ke noor mein dil ko basayein, Eid Mubarak, ho aap par Allah ki rehmat!

Milad-un-Nabi isa significant Islamic festival honoring Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary. (Made using Canva)

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 greetings for loved ones

76. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May your life reflect the Prophet’s love and compassion.

77. Wishing you a blessed Eid filled with the light of faith and devotion. Eid Mubarak!

78. May the Prophet’s teachings guide you to a path of peace. Happy Eid-e-Milad!

79. Celebrate this sacred day with prayers and kindness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

80. May Allah’s blessings shower upon you this Eid-e-Milad. Happy Eid!

81. Wishing you joy, peace, and prosperity on this holy occasion. Eid Mubarak!

82. May the Prophet’s wisdom inspire your heart and soul. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!

83. Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! May your life be filled with divine grace.

84. Celebrate the Prophet’s birth with love and unity. Eid Mubarak!

85. May this Eid bring you closer to Allah’s mercy. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

86. Wishing you a day of reflection and spiritual growth. Happy Eid!

87. May the Prophet’s teachings light your path forever. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!

88. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May your heart be filled with peace and joy.

89. Celebrate this holy day with devotion and gratitude. Happy Eid!

90. May Allah grant you happiness and success this Eid-e-Milad. Eid Mubarak!

91. Wishing you a blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi full of love and harmony.

92. May the Prophet’s message of kindness inspire us all. Eid Mubarak!

93. Happy Eid-e-Milad! May your life be blessed with peace and prosperity.

94. Celebrate the Prophet’s birth with prayers and charity. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

95. May Allah’s blessings be with you on this sacred day. Eid Mubarak!

96. Happy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi! May your life be blessed with love, peace, and happiness.

97. Let’s celebrate the birth of the Prophet with prayers and acts of kindness. Eid Mubarak!

98. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always.

99. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025. Eid Mubarak!

100. May the teachings of the Prophet guide you to a life of righteousness. Happy Eid!

101. On this holy day, may your heart be filled with love and gratitude. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

102. Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid-e-Milad filled with joy and devotion.

