Ellen DeGeneres supports Rosie O'Donnell after Donald Trump says he plans on ‘taking away her citizenship’
On Sunday, Ellen DeGeneres shared a screenshot of Donald Trump’s post on Instagram, along with a poem Rosie O'Donnell had written
Popular American TV host Ellen DeGeneres is throwing her support behind Rosie O’Donnell, who finds herself once again at the center of a public clash with Donald Trump. The long-running tension between the two — which began during Rosies’s stint on The View — intensified over the weekend when Trump launched a scathing attack on her via Truth Social.
In his latest tirade, Donald referred to Rosie as a “threat to humanity” and claimed he was “giving serious consideration to taking away” her American citizenship. Despite his statement, legal experts, including those cited in a Harvard constitutional analysis, have noted that the president has no authority to revoke anyone’s citizenship, as per a report by Entertainment Weekly.
Among those speaking out in support of Rosie is Ellen, who took to Instagram on Sunday. She posted a screenshot of Donald’s Truth Social post alongside a powerful poem Rosie had written in response, captioning it, “Good for you @Rosie.”
Rosie, who is originally from New York, had previously revealed that she and her 12-year-old son, Clay, had relocated to Ireland prior to Donald’s 2025 inauguration. In the poem shared by Ellen, Rosie reflects on that decision while addressing Donald’s renewed attacks.
“Hey Donald — you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze. You build walls,” she wrote. “I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists. You crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma. You lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist,” she added.
“You are everything that is wrong with America – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence, I never was," Rosie wrote further.
The poem was accompanied by a photo showing Donald with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier who was convicted of sex crimes and died in jail in 2019.