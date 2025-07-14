Ellen DeGeneres supports Rosie O'Donnell after Donald Trump says he plans on ‘taking away her citizenship’

Popular American TV host Ellen DeGeneres is throwing her support behind Rosie O’Donnell, who finds herself once again at the center of a public clash with Donald Trump. The long-running tension between the two — which began during Rosies’s stint on The View — intensified over the weekend when Trump launched a scathing attack on her via Truth Social. Ellen Degeneres has supporting Rosie O'Donnell in her ongoing feud with American President Donald Trump

In his latest tirade, Donald referred to Rosie as a “threat to humanity” and claimed he was “giving serious consideration to taking away” her American citizenship. Despite his statement, legal experts, including those cited in a Harvard constitutional analysis, have noted that the president has no authority to revoke anyone’s citizenship, as per a report by Entertainment Weekly.

Among those speaking out in support of Rosie is Ellen, who took to Instagram on Sunday. She posted a screenshot of Donald’s Truth Social post alongside a powerful poem Rosie had written in response, captioning it, “Good for you @Rosie.”

Rosie, who is originally from New York, had previously revealed that she and her 12-year-old son, Clay, had relocated to Ireland prior to Donald’s 2025 inauguration. In the poem shared by Ellen, Rosie reflects on that decision while addressing Donald’s renewed attacks.

“Hey Donald — you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. You call me a threat to humanity – but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze. You build walls,” she wrote. “I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists. You crave loyalty – I teach my children to question power. You sell fear on golf courses – I make art about surviving trauma. You lie, you steal, you degrade – I nurture, I create, I persist,” she added.

“You are everything that is wrong with America – and I’m everything you hate about what’s still right with it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence, I never was," Rosie wrote further.

The poem was accompanied by a photo showing Donald with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier who was convicted of sex crimes and died in jail in 2019.