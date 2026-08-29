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Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu as Awarapan 2 continues its successful run in cinemas

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with H1N1 in Mumbai.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026, 15:09:57 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Actor Emraan Hashmi, riding high on the professional front, has faced a personal setback. He has been diagnosed with swine flu.

Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi

The same was confirmed by a representative, with the medical report as proof. Check it out here:

Emraan's medical report.

Cities like Delhi and Mumbai have been seeing a sharp rise in H1N1 infections this monsoon, with the capital recording a lot of cases so far this year, making the virus the dominant strain among Influenza-A infections reported in the city.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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