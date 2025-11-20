ENHYPEN donates $68,200 for Philippines flood relief efforts

K-pop group ENHYPEN and their label BELIFT LAB have pledged approximately PHP 4 million (KRW 100 million) to support flood recovery efforts in the Philippines. The country holds special significance for the group, as Bulacan was the venue for their first-ever stadium concert in Southeast Asia in March. K-pop group ENHYPEN

The donation will be directed through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, in collaboration with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, to ensure it reaches affected communities and supports relief, recovery, and rebuilding initiatives.

In a statement, BELIFT LAB shared, “The Philippines is where ENHYPEN held their first stadium concert in Southeast Asia, and it remains a place of deep significance to both the group and our team. We hope this donation will provide meaningful help to those affected by the recent floods.”

ENHYPEN added, “We became aware of the recent severe flooding affecting many communities across the Philippines, a country that has long been close to our hearts. We wanted to offer our support, even in a small way, and sincerely hope the contributions will be used to help those in need and assist in the ongoing recovery efforts. Our hearts are with the local community and fans during this challenging time.”

This initiative highlights ENHYPEN and BELIFT LAB’s ongoing commitment to communities that have played a meaningful role in their journey, reflecting their intention to use their platform to create a positive impact globally.

The band consists of seven members namely: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) Border: Day One. The band have swiftly ascended to global prominence as a K-pop powerhouse, with record-breaking achievements since their 2020 debut.

The band, Enhypen last performed live at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from October 24 to 26, 2025.