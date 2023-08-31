EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to star in Champions, not Rajkumar Santoshi’s film

A lot is being said and speculated about Aamir Khan’s next acting project after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). While the buzz is that he is going to star in a Rajkumar Santoshi film, we have exclusively learnt that not true. Instead, the actor will headline a film called Champions — a story about human spirit, in which he plays the role of a mentor. It is being directed by RS Prasanna.

“The prep is on right now and the film will go on floors in January 2024. It is expected to release on Dec 20 next year. It’s going to be a story of a teacher or a coach. Champions is currently the placeholder title, which will be changed once some part of the film has been shot,” informs a source close to the development, adding, “Right now, casting is underway, so within a month or so, more names would be finalised.”

It all started in November last year when Khan had confirmed in a statement that he will be stepping down from a film called Champions and will co-produce the film under Aamir Khan Productions in collaboration with Sony Pictures. In March this year, reports surfaced that Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar were in talks to star in the film, and in May, reports surfaced that actor Ranbir Kapoor was reading the script. However, all that turns out to be untrue, as Khan himself is doing the film now.

“Aamir wanted to only produce this film and spend time with his family, but when he worked on the script for four to five months, it shaped up so beautifully that he decided he is going to star in it, too. Since he was already looking to go back to acting, he felt Champions would be the perfect project to comeback with after the debacle of his much anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha,” adds the source.

When we reached out to Khan’s spokesperson, they chose not to comment.