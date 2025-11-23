Exclusive | Aasif Sheikh fulfils long-held mannat with family Umrah pilgrimage; describes it as a 'divine experience'

Actor Aasif Sheikh recently fulfilled a long-cherished wish by performing Umrah with his wife, Zeba Nigar, son Alyjah Sheikh and daughter Mariyam, completing his dream of visiting Mecca and Madina.
“Two years ago, when I did my first solo Umrah in November, I made a promise to myself that I would soon visit with my family. We take holidays and go on vacations, but I feel it is very important for us to stick to our roots and follow the divine call, especially with family members,” the 61-year-old says.
The family planned the trip around his birthday on November 11. “I reached Mecca Sharif on my birthday, and we did ziyarat and all the rituals on the same day as planned. We stayed there for three days, and the hotel we booked months in advance had a room with a direct view of Kaba Sharif. So, the four of us stayed in that room with that divine view, and the time we spent together was truly sacred.”
He adds that both cities offered distinct spiritual experiences: “We were in Mecca for three days, which was a more serious affair, and then we did ziyarat in Madina for another three. The place holds huge importance as our Huzoor lived there, and there are so many significant sites. It was a great learning experience for all of us. We are a foodie family, and with so many options available, we tried and enjoyed all possible world cuisines.”
Sharing how the experience allowed the family to reconnect, Aasif adds, “Together, we all did namazein, duayein padhi, and ibadat during our pilgrimage... It was a great family bonding experience. Even in Mumbai, living under one roof, we rarely get time together. There, we were living, staying, doing ziyarat, and spending quality time, which is a luxury in today’s world.”
Despite being on pilgrimage, fans recognised him throughout. “People from different countries were mobbing us for photos or just to have a word. But that has never been a hassle for me, as it comes from their love,” he shares.
The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor revealed they planned the trip five months in advance. “My son is working with Maddock Films as an associate director, so we had a window after the release of Thaama, and my daughter is the business head at Curly Tales. We planned a seven-day trip around my birthday, and I took a break from shooting for it. Everything fell into place,” he says, adding that upon returning, he landed at 4 am and was on the sets by 10 am.