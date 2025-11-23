Exclusive | Aasif Sheikh fulfils long-held mannat with family Umrah pilgrimage; describes it as a 'divine experience'

Actor Aasif Sheikh recently fulfilled a long-cherished wish by performing Umrah with his wife, Zeba Nigar, son Alyjah Sheikh and daughter Mariyam, completing his dream of visiting Mecca and Madina. Actor Aasif Sheikh with his wife, Zeba Nigar, son Alyjah Sheikh and daughter Mariyam during his visit to Mecca and Madina “Two years ago, when I did my first solo Umrah in November, I made a promise to myself that I would soon visit with my family. We take holidays and go on vacations, but I feel it is very important for us to stick to our roots and follow the divine call, especially with family members,” the 61-year-old says.

The family planned the trip around his birthday on November 11. “I reached Mecca Sharif on my birthday, and we did ziyarat and all the rituals on the same day as planned. We stayed there for three days, and the hotel we booked months in advance had a room with a direct view of Kaba Sharif. So, the four of us stayed in that room with that divine view, and the time we spent together was truly sacred.” He adds that both cities offered distinct spiritual experiences: “We were in Mecca for three days, which was a more serious affair, and then we did ziyarat in Madina for another three. The place holds huge importance as our Huzoor lived there, and there are so many significant sites. It was a great learning experience for all of us. We are a foodie family, and with so many options available, we tried and enjoyed all possible world cuisines.”

Aasif Sheikh during the pilgrimage