Exclusive| Abhay Verma opens up on Laikey Laikaa release delay, reveals 8 films shelving before Munjya

HT City recently reported that the Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani-starrer Laikey Laikaa, which was supposed to release this summer, has been pushed for a February 2027 release. While the delay in release could stress actors, Abhay Verma is unperturbed. “I've always believed in God’s plan. God has really been helpful and kind to me during all the things that didn't happen. There were like eight films that didn't happen before Munjya (2024). So I'm just grateful and I believe that God is with me and everything will come at the right time,” he says.

Abhay Verma (Photo: Instagram)

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The actor asserts that instead of worrying about what could or would be, he feels gratitude for what has come to him. “I am just counting my blessings and taking it all in. I feel everything comes and goes at the right time, and it all happens for a reason. I go by that, keep my head down and work the best I can every day. I just hope that someone will get impacted or inspired to see dreams like I did, and still do, and maybe come to this city and choose this profession for themselves,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhay Verma also shares the philosophy that he follows as an actor: “I have taken my acting as a democracy: to the people, by the people, for the people. My motto has always been to explore myself, and become a better person each day at my job and as a human. Being a good human comes first, and then the job eventually happens. I feel when you are a better human, you automatically become a better actor as you feel more, are kinder and even receive more.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhay Verma also shares the philosophy that he follows as an actor: “I have taken my acting as a democracy: to the people, by the people, for the people. My motto has always been to explore myself, and become a better person each day at my job and as a human. Being a good human comes first, and then the job eventually happens. I feel when you are a better human, you automatically become a better actor as you feel more, are kinder and even receive more.” {{/usCountry}}

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His approach has landed him in a position where he is working with some stalwarts, be it Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King, Hansal Mehta’s Dilkashi with director Lijo Jose Pellisery, Shujaat Saudagar’s next with Shanaya Kapoor or Laikey Laikaa. “I have never pursued acting as an outcome oriented vision for me. It has always been about showing up at work, pulling up my socks the highest and just listening to directors I get to work with. I am very happy and grateful that a director like Siddharth Anand sir believes in me at such an early stage of my career, or a director like Lijo Jose Pellissery, whose films have gone to the Oscars, believes in me to be his leading man. That means everything for me, and that’s all that I work for,” he insists.

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