EXCLUSIVE| Abhijeet Bhattacharya REACTS to Chunari Chunari remake in Varun Dhawan’s film: Makers ki himmat nahi…

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s hit track Chunari Chunari from the 1999 film Biwi No.1, originally picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, continues to be a fan favourite even after more than two decades. However, the recent decision to remake the song for the upcoming film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, hasn’t gone down well with fans. Videos of the trio shooting the recreated version in London have gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of criticism and trolling with many expressing their displeasure over yet another classic being remade. A still from Chunari Chunari, Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Also read: Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun, Pooja, Mrunal remake Chunnari Chunnari; fans say ‘don’t ruin it’ under leaked clip

HT City reached out to Abhijeet, the original voice behind the song, for his reaction. He tells us exclusively, “Mujhe music composer, film ke director kisi ne nahi bataya ki iss song ko remake kiya jaa raha hai. Himmat bhi nahi kar sakte batane ki.”

Surprisingly, Abhijeet admits the song was never a personal favourite. “For me personally, Chunari Chunari was not a great song, never. It was one of those ‘jaldi gaao aur bhaago studio se’ song. I never count it among my great songs. This was one of those where the makers just wanted the lyrics to become a hit somehow.”

He adds, “For the past 25 years I have heard it being played at functions, parties, and would always think ‘What is it about the song, there was nothing that I remember from the time I sang it’ But I do realise it has become iconic for fans.”

Does he mind that the song is being reimagined, considering its emotional value for fans? Abhijeet says: “Mujhe farak nahi padhta itni chhoti cheez se. I don’t get involved much. In the market, copies are sold more than the original. Only great people know the value of the original. Tuchhi cheez mein main padhta hi nahi hoon.”