Actor Aditi Bhatia says meeting Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon was an unexpected but memorable experience, one that left her feeling as though she had met her “soul sister”. Fresh off attending an exclusive Legally Blonde event, Bhatia opens up about her interaction with the Oscar-winning actor, her Hollywood aspirations and why she believes this is the right time for Indian talent to think globally.

Exclusive | Aditi Bhatia on meeting Reese Witherspoon: I wish I had auditioned for Legally Blonde

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“It was wonderful. It almost felt like I was meeting my soul sister because I’ve always found her so relatable,” Bhatia says. “It wasn’t even one of those dreams where I imagined meeting her, but when it happened, it genuinely felt like it was meant to be.” Among the select invitees at the event, Bhatia says Witherspoon made time to speak with her despite a busy schedule. “I told her I’m from India, and she was so happy to know that. We spoke about her work because I’ve admired her for years—not just Legally Blonde, but also The Morning Show. It was a very heartwarming conversation, and she even said she’d like to visit India someday.”

The actor also cherishes a compliment she received from Witherspoon. “She really loved my outfit, which meant a lot because my designer and I had customised it keeping her aesthetic in mind while making sure it still reflected me.” Bhatia says the experience also made her realise that global opportunities are more accessible than many Indian actors assume. She reveals she only discovered at the event that auditions for the new Legally Blonde project had been open to everyone.

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{{^usCountry}} “I realised only after reaching there that it was an open audition. If I had known, I would’ve worked on it, auditioned and given it my best shot. We often assume these opportunities aren’t accessible to us, but that’s not always true.” Calling it a privilege to represent India internationally, Bhatia says she’s inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “Representing India on a platform like that is a very big deal. If I can achieve even one percent of what Priyanka has, I’ll feel very fulfilled.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I realised only after reaching there that it was an open audition. If I had known, I would’ve worked on it, auditioned and given it my best shot. We often assume these opportunities aren’t accessible to us, but that’s not always true.” Calling it a privilege to represent India internationally, Bhatia says she’s inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “Representing India on a platform like that is a very big deal. If I can achieve even one percent of what Priyanka has, I’ll feel very fulfilled.” {{/usCountry}}

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Having studied acting in Los Angeles, Bhatia says she now wants to pursue opportunities across industries while remaining rooted in India. “The original plan was always Bollywood, but today feels like the right time to think globally because Indian talent is reaching every corner of the world.” She adds that she no longer sees cinema through the lens of countries. “I consume films from everywhere now, whether it’s Korean cinema or any other part of the world. Thanks to the internet, good cinema finds its audience regardless of where it comes from. That’s what excites me the most.”

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