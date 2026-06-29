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Exclusive | Adivi Sesh to shoot for G2's schedule in Hyderabad, massive set made in Hyderabad

Adivi Sesh will reunite with Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi in July as they resume the film's shoot in Hyderabad.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 04:53 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Actor Adivi Sesh’s brainchild Goodachari (2018) became one of the highest grossing spy thriller Telugu films upon release and now the actor is determined to take it to the next level with the sequel G2. We have exclusively learnt that the next schedule of the film is going to be shot in Hyderabad and a colossal film set has been resurrected to match the intensity of the scene.

Adivi Sesh will reprise his role of Agent Gopi in G2.

A source tells us, “A huge dramatic sequence is being filmed on a massive set in Hyderabad. Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi will also join Sesh in this next schedule which is expected to start in July.”

The source adds, “The team has been working hard day and night for this next schedule. It is one of the most crucial schedules of the film and there will high tech action shot. Sesh knows the kind of love fans have for Goodachari, so he is ensuring that the sequel matches to that expectations. The next schedule is expected to last a few weeks."

Also Read | 'Critics' darling' Adivi Sesh admits Dacoit didn't get same positive reactions: 'Still had my career's biggest opening'

He adds, " The response to the Goodachari franchise has always motivated us to raise our own standards, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do with G2. I know fans have been waiting patiently, and I hope the finished film rewards that patience.”

Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film has so far been shot in Poland, Hungary and Chennai.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Adivi Sesh to shoot for G2's schedule in Hyderabad, massive set made in Hyderabad
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Adivi Sesh to shoot for G2's schedule in Hyderabad, massive set made in Hyderabad
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