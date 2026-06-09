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Exclusive | Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma to tie the knot in July

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharan will get married on July 11 in Mumbai.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 04:00 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker boyfriend Sharan Sharma are all set to take the plunge! We have exclusively learnt that the couple will tie the knot in Mumbai next month.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma have been dating since 2022.

Akansha and Sharan have been dating for almost four years now but have always kept their relationship low profile. The couple intends to keep the marriage lowkey as well with a selected guest list.

A source tells us, “Akansha and Sharan are getting married on July 11 followed with a wedding reception on July 12. The reception will take place in JW Marriott and hosted by the boy’s side.”

Also Read | Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marks Women's Day by sharing that she froze her eggs: ‘The last two weeks were intense’

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma to tie the knot in July
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma to tie the knot in July
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