Exclusive | Akshay Kumar reacts as Aanand L Rai wins National Award for Best Direction: Fortunate to have presented…

The National Film Awards announced on Saturday, for work which released in 2024, brought cheer for the Hindi film industry. And not just in the Feature Film section, but Non-Feature section too.

Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar

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Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, known for his Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa, has been declared Best Director in the non-feature film category, for Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek. It was a documentary presented by actor Akshay Kumar. And when HT City speaks to him, he can't contain his happiness, and how proud he feels of Aanand.

Also read: National Film Award winners: Mammooty, Kartik Aaryan share Best Actor Male, Yami Gautam Dhar is Best Actor Female

“I am delighted that Anand L Rai has received this honour for his brilliant direction of Statue of Unity - Ekta ka Prateek. I feel fortunate to have presented such an inspiring documentary on the landmark monument,” he says to us exclusively.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from this, multiple other talent from Bollywood has been recognised at this national level stage. The National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role award is shared between Mammooty for the Malayalam film Bramayugam, and Kartik Aaryan for the Hindi film Chandu Champion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from this, multiple other talent from Bollywood has been recognised at this national level stage. The National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role award is shared between Mammooty for the Malayalam film Bramayugam, and Kartik Aaryan for the Hindi film Chandu Champion. {{/usCountry}}

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Yami Gautam Dhar, meanwhile has been chosen as Best Actor in a Leading Role- Female for Article 370. Sanjay Mishra's performance in Bhakshak won the Best Supporting Actor award.