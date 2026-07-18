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Exclusive | Akshay Kumar reacts as Aanand L Rai wins National Award for Best Direction: Fortunate to have presented…

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has been selected for the National Film Award for Best Direction.

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 07:16 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri
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The National Film Awards announced on Saturday, for work which released in 2024, brought cheer for the Hindi film industry. And not just in the Feature Film section, but Non-Feature section too.

Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar
Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, known for his Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa, has been declared Best Director in the non-feature film category, for Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek. It was a documentary presented by actor Akshay Kumar. And when HT City speaks to him, he can't contain his happiness, and how proud he feels of Aanand.

Also read: National Film Award winners: Mammooty, Kartik Aaryan share Best Actor Male, Yami Gautam Dhar is Best Actor Female

“I am delighted that Anand L Rai has received this honour for his brilliant direction of Statue of Unity - Ekta ka Prateek. I feel fortunate to have presented such an inspiring documentary on the landmark monument,” he says to us exclusively.

Yami Gautam Dhar, meanwhile has been chosen as Best Actor in a Leading Role- Female for Article 370. Sanjay Mishra's performance in Bhakshak won the Best Supporting Actor award.

 
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