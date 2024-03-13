Exclusive: Anshuman Jha becomes father to a baby girl, names her Tara

Actor Anshuman Jha is on cloud nine as he welcomed his baby girl, Tara, with his wife Sierra Winters on March 10. Talking to us exclusively from the US, the actor says, "The last 48. hours have been a blur; it was a long labour. It's a surreal experience, none like I've ever had before." Anshuman with wife Sierra

While it's legal in America, the 38-year-old and his better half opted against taking a sex determination test as they "wanted the baby's gender to be a surprise". His wife went into labour on Mahashivratri night (March 8), however, "the due date was March 14 (celebrated as Pi Day), so we had started calling our baby 'Pi'. I truly believe women are the smartest people on the planet. I'm grateful we had a daughter," shares the Lakadbaggha (2023) actor. As Sierra and her family are from the US, the couple decided to give birth to their first child with her parents close by. "I believe having grandparents can make a big difference. I lost my parents in 2020. Having an elderly presence in the first two to three months, who has experience raising children, is important. Sierra's mum had three kids, so it's nice to have family around," he wraps up.