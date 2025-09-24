EXCLUSIVE| Badshah undergoes treatment for corneal abrasion after eye mishap on last show of US tour
Badshah has undergone treatment for a corneal abrasion in his left eye after suffering an injury during the final show of his North America tour.
Published on: Sep 24, 2025 1:52 PM IST
By Samarth Goyal
What began as discomfort on stage during the last show of his North America tour has now led to surgery for Badshah. The 39-year-old rapper revealed on Instagram that he underwent treatment for a corneal abrasion in his left eye, posting images of himself with an eye patch and writing, “Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee.” The caption was a refrence to his cameo in the recently released show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
According to a source, the injury first occurred during the last leg of his ongoing North America tour. “He basically faced this on tour at the last show where something went into his eye at the start of the performance and he was uncomfortable but continued performing till the end,” the source revealed. “The Indian doctor he went to see confirmed that she knew something was wrong as he was rigorously scratching his eyes. It turned out to be corneal abrasion and he underwent routine surgery for the same. The doctor has asked him to wear the patch for five days,” the source told us.
The mishap came at the tail end of what has been a landmark run for the rapper. Marking a milestone moment, Badshah’s The Unfinished Tour took North America by storm—grossing over $6 million in ticket sales and drawing more than 45,000 fans across sold-out arenas in New Jersey, Virginia, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago. The scale of the production itself stood at $2 million.
Pulling off such a demanding tour has required more than just showmanship—it has also relied on a strict fitness and recovery regimen. With back-to-back shows across six cities, Badshah’s team, led by long-time trainer Yuvraj Anand, designed a blueprint to keep him firing on all cylinders.
“Each performance saw him burn anywhere between 1,200 to 1,500 calories, with his preparation starting hours before showtime. His nutrition plan blended complex carbohydrates and protein-rich meals earlier in the day with fast-digesting carbs and electrolytes closer to the performance to maintain peak energy levels,” Yuvraj told us.
On stage, continuous hydration and amino acid supplementation keep him going through rapid choreography and crowd-charged sets. “Off stage, his diet combined the indulgent and the tactical. Favourites like chicken tikka and chicken caesar salad paired with staples like dal, rajma or chana with rice, alongside regular doses of avocado toast and veggie omelettes,” Yuvraj added.
For now, fans will be hoping the rapper’s recovery from the eye procedure is as sharp as his music, allowing him to return to stage lights without missing a beat.