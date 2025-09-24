EXCLUSIVE| Badshah undergoes treatment for corneal abrasion after eye mishap on last show of US tour

What began as discomfort on stage during the last show of his North America tour has now led to surgery for Badshah. The 39-year-old rapper revealed on Instagram that he underwent treatment for a corneal abrasion in his left eye, posting images of himself with an eye patch and writing, “Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee.” The caption was a refrence to his cameo in the recently released show The Ba***ds of Bollywood .

According to a source, the injury first occurred during the last leg of his ongoing North America tour. “He basically faced this on tour at the last show where something went into his eye at the start of the performance and he was uncomfortable but continued performing till the end,” the source revealed. “The Indian doctor he went to see confirmed that she knew something was wrong as he was rigorously scratching his eyes. It turned out to be corneal abrasion and he underwent routine surgery for the same. The doctor has asked him to wear the patch for five days,” the source told us.

The mishap came at the tail end of what has been a landmark run for the rapper. Marking a milestone moment, Badshah’s The Unfinished Tour took North America by storm—grossing over $6 million in ticket sales and drawing more than 45,000 fans across sold-out arenas in New Jersey, Virginia, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago. The scale of the production itself stood at $2 million.