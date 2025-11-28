Exclusive | Bhavin Bhanushali gets married to Disha Bhanushali: I’m just excited to call her my wife

Actor-influencer Bhavin Bhanushali married Disha Bhanushali on November 27 in a grand yet intimate traditional ceremony. Sharing his excitement about beginning this new chapter, Bhavin shares, “We’ve been friends for three years. Everything feels the same, only now she’ll be staying with me 24 × 7 (laughs). I’m just excited to start this new chapter with her and to call her my wife.” Bhavin gets married to Disha Bhanushali

Sharing about the wedding, Bhavin tells us, “My parents wanted a Vedic ceremony and I completely resonated with that. They wanted all the mantras, and customs to be followed. Not like the small basic wedding, that gets done in a jiffy.” He adds, “I am a very family-oriented guy. Disha is the perfect one for me; she is from my community and has bonded beautifully with my mother. My parents love her a lot. This feels more like an arranged marriage than a love marriage.”

When asked why he chose not to publicise the wedding amid the current trend of social-media hype, Bhavin shares, “People today post everything on Instagram, but I wanted my wedding to remain personal, after all weddings are an intimate affair. Family and relatives are what matter the most. My wedding was a grand affair for our families and friends; it was not a means of monetisation for me. I will post, but only selective pictures that I want the audience to see.”

He continued, “I understand the current trend of celebrities and influencers turning weddings into monetised events, but I never wanted to go that route. I didn’t feel the need to make my wedding a brand activity. I have earned enough and have many other sources to earn money, but my wedding is not one if them.”

Interestingly, Bhavin has created something more personal for his new bride- a special song for the wedding. “I’ve written and composed a song for Disha. (Playback Singer) Aditya Gadhvi and I have sung it. It’s something made purely for the wedding, and it’s very close to my heart,” shares Bhavin, adding, “Some things are meant to be left personal and not be monetised. This song is for her, I will release it on my channel even if I get less views.”

Despite a busy schedule, Bhavin shares that the newly married couple will soon for Kenya, followed by Tanzania’s Masai Mara for their honeymoon. Ask him if he or Disha plans to taking a break from their, Bhavin denies and mentions, “We are going on a 10-12-days long honeymoon, post which I will be resuming my shoot schedule for my Gujarati film from Dec 25. As for Disha, she is a marketing professional so she will be resuming work simultaneously.”

Recalling their first meeting in London in 2022, and what prompted him to choose Disha as a partner, Bhavin says, “I was shooting for a Gujarati film in London and that where we met for the first time coincidently, but back then none of us thought we would be getting married one day.” He adds, “Woh bahaut innocent hai, mere kaam ko samajti hai. The industry we are in, is very demanding. Actors ko ek samajdar wife chahiye hoti hai, and she is like that. She understands, what my line of work demands even the smallest of a thing- long works hours, intimate scenes, outstation shoot schedules. What more can a guy hope for in life.”