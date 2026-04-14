Exclusive | Chiraiya actor Divya Dutta: This is indeed an amazing Baisakhi for me

Divya Dutta has double reasons to celebrate Baisakhi today. Besides indulging in the festive spirit, she is also enjoying the success of her show Chiraiya and is full of gratitude with the applaud coming her way.

Divya Dutta talks about how this Baisakhi is special for her. (Devraj)

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“Wherever I’m going when people shout ‘Chiraiya, Chiraiya!’, the way people are sending messages. So many actors, filmmakers and some of them who don’t even know me. They are saying how good the performance is. It is indeed a very good Baisakhi for me,” says Divya.

Divya 48, shares that today she plans to go to Gurudwara like every year and express her gratitude.

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“I cried recently because I had these two senior actors called and said that ‘I’m senior but if you change me as a person now with the role. We are here for entertainment and we must do that but once a while comes a story which changes minds and I’m glad I belong to one of those. The way it has impacted everyone, be it on social media and from all walks of life, you will be surprised. Even men have called me and said that they sat down for one episode and couldn’t get up,” she says.

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Divya Dutta plans to go to Gurudwara today.

{{^usCountry}} The actor also shared that she has been getting all sorts of gifts from fans to show their appreciation. From handwritten letters to Saris with Chiraiya written on them, the love has been overflowing for her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also shared that she has been getting all sorts of gifts from fans to show their appreciation. From handwritten letters to Saris with Chiraiya written on them, the love has been overflowing for her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the strong storyline of the show, where a woman stands up against her family to support her sister-in-law, a victim of marital rape, Divya feels that there is more “sisterhood” in the world than we know. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the strong storyline of the show, where a woman stands up against her family to support her sister-in-law, a victim of marital rape, Divya feels that there is more “sisterhood” in the world than we know. {{/usCountry}}

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“Wherever in the world you live, you feel you're alone somewhere. You feel the battle you're fighting is just yours and nobody else's, and you feel that you've been taught to be harmonious with all these and not knowing that there is so much sisterhood outside and brotherhood where people would stand by you,” she says

She adds, “The show says it with respect and, and make your point.”

As she enjoys the success of the show, Divya is also immersed in her childhood memories of Baisakhi.

“You know, in Punjab, Baishakhi is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. I remember during my college days, we would participate in gidda, eat good food together. It is all about celebrating new beginnings with the community,” the actor says.

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