Exclusive | Dhurandhar singer Afsana Khan on Bigg Boss: ‘Achhe logo ke liye nahi bana’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge have emerged as two of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of recent times. The star cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Sanjay Dutt won several hearts. But another major highlight behind the success is the film’s music. Singer Afsana Khan, who lent her vocals for two songs in the album, has become a social media sensation. Before Dhurandhar, Afsana gained national attention for being a contestant on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. When asked if she would be interested in returning to the show after all these years, the singer shares, “Nahi, nahi. Main reality show nahi karungi. As a guest I can visit any time to promote a song otherwise if I’m asked to do Bigg Boss, baap re baap. Woh humaare liye nahi bana hai. Jo achhe log hain unke liye nahi bana woh (laughs).”

Afsana Khan

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Afsana was ejected from Salman’s show after a violent emotional breakdown, following a heated fight with co-contestants Rajiv Adatia and Shamita Shetty. Talking about becoming a part of Dhurandhar, Afsana shares that she got a call from music composer Shashwat Sachdev. The team was in a hurry so she dubbed Naal Nachna for the first film and Rang De Lal for Dhurandhar The Revenge within 2-3 days. Asked if they have worked together before, Afsana reveals, “No, we were about to collaborate in 2017 but things didn’t work out. Maine dub bhi kiya tha, par mera gaya hua gaana reject ho gaya tha. It wasn’t my time. Another female artist sang that song.”

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{{^usCountry}} The singer further shares, “Shashwat remembered that and when he called me for Dhurandhar, he asked me, ‘Mujhe pehechante ho, main kaun hun?’ I said I remember singing a song for him, for Veere Di Wedding, but was later replaced. Shashwat told me, ‘Main wahi music director hun. Main aapka shuru se fan hun, par uss time meri chali nahi thi itni ki main kisi ko pressure karun, main khud struggle kar raha tha.’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer further shares, “Shashwat remembered that and when he called me for Dhurandhar, he asked me, ‘Mujhe pehechante ho, main kaun hun?’ I said I remember singing a song for him, for Veere Di Wedding, but was later replaced. Shashwat told me, ‘Main wahi music director hun. Main aapka shuru se fan hun, par uss time meri chali nahi thi itni ki main kisi ko pressure karun, main khud struggle kar raha tha.’” {{/usCountry}}

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Afsana’s journey in Bollywood began with Shilpa Shetty’s 2023 film Sukhee, where she sang Nasha with rapper and singer Badshah. She went on to lend her voice for hit songs in films such as Sky Force (2025) and Tehran (2025). With Naal Nachna for Dhurandhar and Rang De Lal in Dhurandhar The Revenge, Afsana has further cemented her position as a sought-after singer in the industry.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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