Exclusive | Don 3 dispute: FWICE reacts to Sanjay Gupta’s tweet on 'banning’ Ranveer Singh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)’s decision to issue a Non Cooperative Directive has evoked responses from netizens and film industry. One of the first reactions to visit to come was from filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

FWICE member Ashok Dubey has responded to Sanjay Gupta's tweet.

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Sanjay Gupta questioned the film body's decision to ban an actor which effectively affects his film’s production leading to unemployment of several crew members for days. Reacting to this, Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, FWICE says that the federation has always supported filmmakers, even when Sanjay’s film Mumbai Saga faced trouble.

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{{^usCountry}} Dubey revealed that the film bodies had helped Sanjay when Jackie Shroff didn’t like a dialogue in the film and walked out of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dubey revealed that the film bodies had helped Sanjay when Jackie Shroff didn’t like a dialogue in the film and walked out of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I want to ask Sanjay Gupta ji that when a few years back his film Mumbai Saga was being shot and Jackie Shroff ne aane se mana kar diya, ye hi IFTDA aur federation ne hi mil ke problem solve karvaya tha. Where was this objection then? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I want to ask Sanjay Gupta ji that when a few years back his film Mumbai Saga was being shot and Jackie Shroff ne aane se mana kar diya, ye hi IFTDA aur federation ne hi mil ke problem solve karvaya tha. Where was this objection then? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Ranveer Singh makes first appearance hours after FWICE ban on him, hides face with mask as he flies out of Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Ranveer Singh makes first appearance hours after FWICE ban on him, hides face with mask as he flies out of Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

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Dubey also asserted that the federation has not banned Ranveer Singh in any capacity but merely issued a NCD, where the members of Federation can decide to not work with the actor.

“Agar ye trend chalta raha to kaafi filmmaker aur producers nuksaan mein jaayenge. Humne kisi ko ban nahi kiya, humne to non cooperation bola hai, federation ke members ka decision hai ye film body ka internal decision hai,” he said.

Sanjay had taken to X on Tuesday morning and wrote, “When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make???”

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