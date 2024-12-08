Menu Explore
Exclusive| Drashti Dhami's first interview after welcoming daughter: I am totally loving it

ByKavita Awaasthi
Dec 08, 2024 11:16 AM IST

In her first interview after becoming a mother, actor Drashti Dhami talks about her daughter, choosing the name Leela and embracing motherhood

Drashti Dhami became a mother on October 22. In her first interview since her daughter's birth, the actor reveals how "it's tough to leave my baby even for a few minutes".

New parents Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka named their daughter Leela
Talking about her motherhood journey, Drashti who had a "seamless pregnancy", shares, “I'm totally loving being a mum. I feel, no amount of preparation can prepare you for motherhood. Everyone has their own experiences. I'm very hands on with everything. I enjoy spending time with her the morning and when she goes to sleep. She's started reacting too.”

Drashti reveals that she and husband Neeraj Khemka had thought of names for their baby in advance. "I was clear that I wanted a traditional name hence we decided on Leela. People say, she looks a lot like Neeraj. He's very hands on. He doesn't leave for work on time anymore because he wants to play with her."

Drashti, who was last seen in the OTT show Duranga 2, insists she isn't taking any pressure to get back into shape, "though I am almost what I was pre-pregnancy" or stressing over getting back to work. "The only pressure I have right now when to sleep and when to wake up. But seriously speaking, I'm not thinking of anything. Right now, I can't think of being away from my daughter. I've not been away from her more than half an hour. I am wondering how will I leave her to go to work one day? I'm just enjoying this space."

Calling her mother-in-law and mum "a huge support thorough it all", she adds, “It's a blessing to have them. My pregnancy was seamless and I totally enjoyed it. I didn't even realize when nine months passed. I was not uncomfortable even until the last day. I did everything that I wanted to. I worked out, traveled alone, went to Japan for my babymoon, danced, swam, designed a cupboard for my baby and by God's grace, I was the fortunate that everything was okay for me. There's no lift in my building, so I would climb three storeys twice a day.”

She not only worked out during her pregnancy but also upped her social media game. "I started enjoying the content I was shooting. It was fun. I can't shoot because I have to put something up on Instagram. I think I've just found a way to entertain myself more than others."

