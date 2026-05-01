Exclusive | Evelyn Sharma headed for divorce from Tushaan Bhindi; says they will ‘co parent’ their kids

Actor Evelyn Sharma has been off the radar for many years now, with her last proper film release being Saaho in 2019. The same year, she had got engaged to Indo Australian dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi, and they got married in 2021, eventually becoming parents to two kids as well.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi had got married in 2021

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But there's an unfortunate development. We can exclusively report that Evelyn and Tushaan have decided to go their separate ways.

When we reach out to Evelyn, she confirms to HT City that it's true, "Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting."

Evelyn Sharma was actively a part of Hindi films from 2012 till 2019 with films such as Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Yaariyaan and Varun Dhawan-Ileana D'Cruz's Main Tera Hero (both 2014), a part of her filmography.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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