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Exclusive | Fred again.. India debut confirmed for December 2026; To collaborate with an Indian artist: Source

Fred again.. will debut in India with a December 2026 tour across 3 cities and a special collaboration with an Indian artist

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 03:24 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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It's happening! British producer and global dance music phenomenon Fred again.. is set to make his much-awaited India debut with a multi-city tour in December 2026.

Exclusive | Fred again.. India debut confirmed for December 2026, To collaborate with an Indian artist: Source

After the viral social media buzz around the artist, HT City has now learnt that the multi-city tour won’t be limited to three shows — there’s also a special collaboration in the works.

“Fred is coming to India in December. He will be here not only for the 3-day tour, but for a few more days,” shares our source, adding that an Indian collaboration is in talks. “Fred will collaborate with an Indian artist during this visit. The talks are on,” the source adds.

His India tour is said to be the only tour he will do this year, with shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on December 5, 9 and 13 respectively. Tickets are expected to go live from June 30.

About Fred again..

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Fred again.. India debut confirmed for December 2026; To collaborate with an Indian artist: Source
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Fred again.. India debut confirmed for December 2026; To collaborate with an Indian artist: Source
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