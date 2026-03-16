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    Exclusive | Hema Malini on Dharmendra missing from Oscars' In Memoriam: They should've mentioned his name

    As the Oscars' continue to face backlash over excluding Indian Dharmendra's name from the tributes during the ceremony, his wife, actor Hema Malini reacts.

    Published on: Mar 16, 2026 6:47 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    The Academy Awards missing out on legendary Indian actor, late Dharmendra's mention in the In Memoriam section has not gone down well with his fans. Social media, since Monday morning, has been reacting strongly to the miss on the televised ceremony. His name, along with other Indian greats like late actor Manoj Kumar was added on the website, but it seems it all happened too little too late.

    The Academy Awards' televised ceremony didn't feature Indian legend Dharmendra
    The Academy Awards' televised ceremony didn't feature Indian legend Dharmendra

    When HT City reaches out to actor-politician Hema Malini, Dharmendra's wife, she reassures his fans in turn, "Personally Dharam ji never bothered about all this! The love from his fans was above everything. I thank everyone fore their concern, and for remembering him with such affection even now. The love and respect people have for Dharmendra means a great deal to us.”

    But she mentions in the same breath, “Oscars should have mentioned Dharam ji's name certainly.” With a career spanning five decades, Dharmendra was after all one of the biggest stars Indian cinema had ever seen. With multiple hits under his belt, he continued working till a late age. His last release was Ikkis on January 1 this year itself.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Hema Malini On Dharmendra Missing From Oscars' In Memoriam: They Should've Mentioned His Name
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Hema Malini On Dharmendra Missing From Oscars' In Memoriam: They Should've Mentioned His Name
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