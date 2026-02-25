Hema Malini: There is no negativity between the family

Late actor Dharmendra who passed away in November 2025 was honoured in the ‘In Memoriam’ section of the 79th BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) in London last Sunday. He was the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA’s posthumous section this year, along with international luminaries including Val Kilmer, Robert Duvall , Rob Reiner, Tom Stoppard, Brigitte Bardot, Udo Kier and Diane Ladd. Hema Malini/ Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya

Getting emotional about the tribute wife and actor Hema Malini told us,"It was a beautiful moment and he deserves it. It's a huge honour not just for us but for the entire country, none of the Indian artistes have received it this year. He had fans not just across the country but over the world, so inspiring not just as an actor but as a human being. There will never be another like him so we are all happy and excited about the BAFTA mention."

The actor admits she wished they could have shared screen space once more before his passing. “What we have done in the past will remains as memories for the audience now. I'm glad that more than half my life was spent as a co-artiste as well as him being my life partner. It's not possible to accept that he has gone, I think of it and get teary eyed but we have to get out of the sadness and I'm a strong person. However strong you are it's not possible, breakdown toh hota hai.” February 24th marked three months since he passed away. "All the associates, his spot boy everyone is so sad, they keep coming to me and saying “Saab ki yaad aa rahi hai main saab koi chai deta tha. So you can imagine how much we are missing him,” she says.

There had been speculation of Hema and daughters Esha and Ahana not getting along with Dharmendra's other family including wife Prakash Kaur, sons Sunny and Bobby and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. Esha and Ahana showing up to support Sunny at a screening of the recent Border 2, put speculation to rest. Hema says, "Papa hai na, papa ke liye sab karenge be it these bachchas (Esha, Ahana) or those bachchas (Sunny, Bobby) they were all very fond of Dharamji. They are very fond of each other. There is no negativity at all between the family, when Dharamji is there, where is the negativity? Dharamji was a source of love, strength and values that he has passed on to them. I was invited too but I could not make it. They were very keen that I come and watch the movie. We dont display all these moments in public and why should we? It's all within our family and why should we expose it? People should understand instead of talking this and that. We are all okay and we will cope with this void."

She adds that she has been keeping herslf busy with dance shows but adds, "If any good film role comes my way I will do it, kuch achcha aata hi nahi. I'm not sure about OTT. Dharamji loved watching me dance and would say I should never stop because it's important to be mentally and physically fit. Even at shootings I would take my guruji with me so Dharmji ki unse dosti bhi ho gayi. He loved watched the girls dance too and appreciated that we are maintaining Indian tradition."