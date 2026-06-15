Exclusive | Here’s why Shriya Pilgaonkar is ‘shifting gears to do more theatricals’

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar started her Hindi film journey with a big screen blockbuster film Fan but soon OTT shows and films brought her immense diversity and acclaim. However, the actor will always be a big screen fan despite her love for good stories and wherever they take her.

Shriya Pilgaonkar has three theatrical releases lined up

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“While OTT has given me some of my most magical work, there is something magical and irreplaceable about theatrical experience, so right now I am shifting gears to wanting to do more theatricals at the same time my heart always follows good storytelling and that will always be my first priority,” shares Shriya, who will be seen theatricals Haiwaan, Mirzapur: The Film, and recently released found footage horror film Baara Number.

Also Read | Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about her return to the big screen with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan

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{{^usCountry}} The 37 year old actor asserts that while her the magic of big screens is always there, her focus as an artist is to not get biased towards the platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 37 year old actor asserts that while her the magic of big screens is always there, her focus as an artist is to not get biased towards the platform. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I have never been very overly strategic about my career and things have unfolded in a very organic way. The aim was to always maintain a balance between OTT and big screen. The magic of working in a theatrical film or to see yourself in big screen in unparallel. I feel like I am shifting gears right now and you will see me a lot on the big screen. Doing different projects with different genres is very important to expand your base and I really wanted to see what I am capable of even on the big screen,” says the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have never been very overly strategic about my career and things have unfolded in a very organic way. The aim was to always maintain a balance between OTT and big screen. The magic of working in a theatrical film or to see yourself in big screen in unparallel. I feel like I am shifting gears right now and you will see me a lot on the big screen. Doing different projects with different genres is very important to expand your base and I really wanted to see what I am capable of even on the big screen,” says the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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Shriya’s film Baara Number is directed by Vir Das and stars several other well known names like Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa amongst others. The film will be shot in Mumbai and is currently in its pre production stage.

With horror genre finding an increased audience base in India, Shriya looks forward to be part of the subgenre of found footage.

“I personally love horror films and it is so much fun to see the box office collection of films like Obsession and Backrooms is getting. Our film is a very found footage horror film which is a very specific genre with its own dedicated fan base. Found footage works because it blurs the difference between fiction and reality. As an actor it can be challenging and exciting,” Shriya concludes

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