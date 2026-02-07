Exclusive- Shriya Pilgaonkar on the magic of ‘Mumbai’s own cherry blossoms'

The vibrant sight left Shriya pausing to take in the fleeting beauty of the blooms. She shares, “These are beautiful. Just like cherry blossoms, Tabebuia trees are quietly dramatic. They bloom in full glory all of a sudden, and then they’re gone. That fleetingness is a reminder that sometimes the most beautiful things are fragile and short-lived, but that doesn’t make them any less meaningful. In fact, it makes them more precious.” She adds, “What really stayed with me was seeing how many people had come just to stand there and look. It reminded me how deeply we all respond to beauty, especially when it appears quietly in everyday spaces.”

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar recently joined HT City for a special photoshoot in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar-Vikhroli area, where she was captivated by the beauty of the Tabebuia trees, also known as pink trumpet trees. Often called ‘Mumbai’s own cherry blossoms,’ these pink flowers create a striking display along sections of the Eastern Express Highway, typically from December to April every year.

Shriya also reflects on the broader importance of these trees in urban spaces: “In cities, people are so used to rushing past things, literally and emotionally, that not many give themselves a moment to slow down and notice what’s around. But I am constantly seeking nature, even in cities.”



Shriya reflects on how city life and the demands of being an actor can be overstimulating, making moments of grounding essential. She says, “I make sure I find myself in nature as often as possible because that’s when I replenish. My nervous system genuinely slows down. I overthink less, breathe better, and feel more centred. I love forests in particular and even the ocean. When you spend time there, it’s less about doing and more about listening , observing and internalising, and that quiet stays with me when I return to my work.”

She emphasises that this stillness is crucial in a life full of constant noise: “As an actor, you’re expected to arrive at that stillness on demand. Being in nature gives me stillness without judgement.”

For Shriya, nature also teaches subtle lessons about performance and rhythm. She adds, “The greatest performances exist in nature. Trees, birds, animals, the ocean; they all move to their unique rhythm, guided by instinct. There’s truth, restraint, intensity and stillness, all coexisting effortlessly. Nature can’t be a luxury. It’s a necessity and everyone needs access to it.”

Growing up in Mumbai, Shriya has always sought out these pockets of calm, though the city offers few spaces for respite. “I love gardens. I wish the city had more of these little pockets where you can walk and feel slightly removed without actually leaving Mumbai. Honestly, today, even having a tree outside your house feels like a luxury. As a child, I spent a lot of time at Joggers Park, and we’d also visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It still amazes me that such a densely populated city has a massive forest right in the middle of it, with such a rich ecosystem,” she ends.