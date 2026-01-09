Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about her return to the big screen with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan

Five years after her last theatrical release Haathi Mere Saathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to return to the big screen in 2026 with the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan -starrer Haiwaan . The actor insists that now all her focus is on doing films. "The beginning of this year, I was very clear that I want to be out of my comfort zone and I want to make fearless choices. My focus is definitely on the big screen and films and being part of Haiwaan and working with Priyadarshan sir has been Incredible," she says.

The actor adds, "I'm really enjoying myself and it's nice to be able to work with a filmmaker and actors who you have grown up watching. I feel grateful that the beginning of my Hindi film career happened with Fan and with Shah Rukh, and now, after about a decade, I get to also now work with Saif and Akshay sir. I have two more films coming up for which we will talk about next year. But I am fully focused on films now."

Ask her where this clarity came from and she says, “I always had clarity that I wanted to do films, just the thing is that at that time, some of those opportunities either did not align or they didn't go through. There's one film that I shot, but it never released. Sometimes timing and the destiny of that project or that moment also plays a big role. I feel grateful that on OTT, I've got to be part of such fantastic scripts but the reason I say I want to focus more on films now is because I don't want to be stereotyped as an actor who only is doing OTT. I do think sometimes it's important to have more of a stronger focus because you have to be more intentional about it. It's not as easy as one may think it is."