Kareena Kapoor finally gets hubby Saif Ali Khan to pose for photo, shares goofy moment with son Jeh from family vacation

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor often treats fans to candid glimpses from her personal life. The actor, who is currently enjoying her New Year holiday abroad with her children Jeh and Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, shared some relaxed travel moments with her husband and kids on social media. Kareena Kapoor shares rare picture of Saif Ali Khan from family vacation.

Kareena Kapoor candid travel moments with family

On Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram to share two photos offering a glimpse into her New Year holiday. The first image, clicked inside a train, showed her son dressed in a red jacket with his face hidden under a hoodie. Captioning the picture, Kareena wrote, “Who that boy on the train?” along with a heart emoji. Although his face was not visible, his tiny hands gave away that it was her younger son, Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor's goofy moments with son Jeh.

The second photo featured Saif Ali Khan seated outdoors against a picturesque mountain backdrop. Dressed in a black jacket and sunglasses, Saif appeared relaxed as he read from a notebook in his hand. He was seen laughing shyly for the picture. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Finally got him to pose and this is what I could manage,” along with a laughing face emoji.

Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan's picture from their vacation together.

Kareena is never shies away from sharing glimpses from her family vacations. The actor started dating Saif Ali Khan in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Tashan. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They welcomed their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, followed by Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming films

Kareena recently wrapped up Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role in the investigative crime thriller. Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios shared a photo of Kareena, Meghna and Prithviraj to announce the wrap and wrote in the caption, “Months of hard work, creativity and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In cinemas 2026.”

Saif, on the other hand, will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan. The film marks Saif’s reunion with Akshay Kumar after almost 17 years. It also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles and will see Akshay in a villainous avatar. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres in 2026.