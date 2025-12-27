Kareena Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt shower love on Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, Chiranjeevi calls him an inspiration

As actor Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday on December 27, love poured in from across the film industry, proving once again why he remains one of the most adored figures in Indian cinema. From Sanjay Dutt and Chiranjeevi to Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, the superstar was showered with warm wishes, love and gratitude as friends reflected on their bond with him and came together on social media to celebrate his special day. Salman Khan gets warm birthday wishes from Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi and others.

On Saturday, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and shared a picture from Salman’s birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Bhaijaan, happy birthday. Love you. God bless you. May God give you health and success.” Earlier, during the promotions of Sikandar, Salman had confirmed that he would be teaming up with Sanjay Dutt for an action film soon, leaving fans excited.

South superstar Chiranjeevi also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture with Salman Khan. He wrote, “Happy 60th birthday to my beloved brother @BeingSalmanKhan Sallu bhai, on this special milestone, I want to share my heartfelt wishes with you. May this year bring you endless joy, good health and all the love you truly deserve. You have always been an inspiration, not just to millions on screen, but also to those of us who are fortunate to call you a friend Here’s to many more years of happiness and success. Enjoy your special day.”

Bhagyashree, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan, wrote, “Then and now! Friendship always… dosti ke asool hamesha. Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan. Wish you health, happiness and peace.”

Shilpa Shetty shared throwback pictures flaunting her bond with Salman and wrote, “Then to NOW… another year older but still the same crazy! Happppyyy Birthday @beingsalmankhan. Stay happy, healthy and amazing… our forever Tiger .”

Riteish Deshmukh shared pictures from a film set with Salman and penned an emotional note, writing, “My dearest Bhau, I wish you the best day filled with love, laughter and happiness. I don’t have words to express what you mean to me. You have always been there for me unconditionally, treated me like a brother, like family. I love you, Bhau. Happy, happy birthday! #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan.”

Kajol took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Salman from Bigg Boss, writing, “Wishing the one and only Salman Khan a very happy birthday!” Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday to the one and only Tiger. 60 years strong… love you lots always.”

Suniel Shetty shared a heartfelt message, saying, “To the man whose heart is bigger than his stardom… happy birthday, bhaii. May your kindness keep shining brighter than every spotlight. Always love, always respect.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his gratitude to Salman for featuring in his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He wrote, “Happy 60 to this mega movie star with a golden heart. He was in my first film, and I will always be grateful to him for agreeing to be a part of it. Happy Birthday, Salman Khan.”

Salman Khan’s 60th birthday bash

Salman celebrated his landmark birthday with close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse. Celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, joined the intimate celebrations. The superstar also marked the occasion with the paparazzi, cutting a cake with them and posing for photographs, a gesture that once again highlighted his enduring bond with fans and the media.