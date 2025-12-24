Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor from ‘sarsoon ka khet’. Here’s what she did next

Actor Kareena Kapoor has taken a break from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and is currently enjoying a slower pace of life on a farm. Giving fans a glimpse of her winter getaway, Kareena shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor soaking in the sunshine lush 'sarsoon ka khet" (mustard field), and showed off her wit. Kareena Kapoor has stepped out of Mumbai and is currently enjoying some quality time with her family.

Kareena’s day out in the farm

On Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Saif posing with Karisma. It seems the actor is spending her downtime with her family at the Pataudi home.

The picture captures a warm moment with Karisma and Saif standing in front of ‘sarsoon ka khet’. One can see bright yellow mustard flowers stretching out behind them. Dressed casually, Karisma keeps it simple in an oversized sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers. She is seen with her glasses. Meanwhile, Saif is seen in a green padded jacket layered over a T-shirt, paired with dark joggers and sneakers.

Kareena shared the image to the tune of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and wrote, “The OGs in the sarsoon ka khet (rainbow, heart and star emoji)” as caption.

The actor let her witty side shine through in her second Instagram Story as she shared another image from her laid-back day at the farm.

Kareena posted a sun-kissed selfie which shows her soaking in the winter sun. In the image, she is seen lounging comfortably, resting her face on her hand, and is dressed in a casual grey sweatshirt. She is seen sporting black sunglasses. One can see lots of greenery in the background. Adding a playful touch to her Story, Kareena joked, “And me waiting for the saag.”

Kareena soaking in the winter sun.

On Monday, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of how Christmas preparations are in full swing. She shared a bunch of pictures of the decorations, where a huge tree was set up with lights and bells. Sharmila Tagore was also seen with the family, also joined in, along with her grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

Kareena’s upcoming work

Kareena will next feature in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Co-written by Yash and Sima along with Meghna Gulzar, the film is currently under production. The film is expected to tap into the pulse of society, taking on topical and unsettling realities while examining the paradox of crime, punishment and justice.