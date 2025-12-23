Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan kick off Christmas preparations with Soha Ali Khan; decorate tree with Taimur, Jeh. Pics

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have begun Christmas preparation in the Pataudi household. Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a bunch of pictures of the decorations, where a huge tree was set up with lights and bells. Sharmila Tagore also joined in, along with her grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Khemu. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he's uncomfortable dancing at billionaires' weddings, recalls being humiliated by his aunt) Soha Ali Khan shared pictures with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Sharmila Tagore ahead of Christmas.

Soha shares inside pics from pre-Christmas preparations

In one of the pictures, Kareena and Saif stood beside a giant tree which was beautifully decorated with lights, bells and small balloons. Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya were also seen with them, but Soha covered their faces in the pictures with red heart emoticons. In another picture, Sharmila was seen sitting beside Soha, smiling.

What's more? There was also a man dressed as Santa Claus who joined in with the family. Soha shared pictures of Santa interacting with the kids, who were more interested in what gifts he carried in the huge bag in his hands! In the caption, Soha wrote, “And Christmas week has officially begun!” She gave the hashtags: ‘Christmas’, ‘décor’, ‘Christmas decoration’, and ‘Christmas tree’

About Kareena, Saif and Soha's upcoming projects

Soha was last seen in the horror-thriller Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. It released earlier this year. Kareena will be seen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama thriller Daayra. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Saif was recently seen in Netflix's film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal directorial also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's film, Haiwaan. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.